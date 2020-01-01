Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Grealish valued at £100m by Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta says are planning for the January transfer window and they will be prepared for what he expects to be an ‘unpredictable’ market.

The Gunners were active in the summer, signing Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey in big money deals and also snapping up Willian on a free transfer from , but Arteta knows he needs to add more to his squad, especially in the attacking midfield area, with Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai a player of genuine interest.

The January market is set to be a difficult one, however, with clubs across the globe still massively restricted due to the financial implications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

