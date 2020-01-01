Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool's Origi drawing interest from several suitors

Real Madrid circling for Man City star Foden
The England attacker has been struggling for game time
Real Madrid are ready to pounce for Manchester City prodigy Phil Foden, reports the Mirror.
The reigning La Liga champions have been keeping an eye on the young star and are growing confident they could lure him away from the Etihad next year.
Brighton head Origi suitors
The Reds attacker is attracting plenty of interest
Brighton, Schalke and Fiorentina are just some of the clubs chasing the services of Divock Origi, per Eurosport.
The Liverpool attacker has often been forced to play fourth fiddle to the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front.
Though he was a key cog in their Champions League run two seasons ago, Diogo Jota's arrival has effectively curtailed his options at Anfield, leaving him looking to continue elsewhere.
Madrid 'positive' on Modric extension
There are ‘positive feelings’ about the contract extension of Luka Modric with Real Madrid, yes. The club is planning with the Croatian as part of the team.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2020
But the new agreement has not been signed yet. ⚪️🇭🇷 #RealMadrid
+ Sergio Ramos contract issue, still pending.
Alonso primed for Serie A switch
Marcos Alonso looks set to seal a switch from Chelsea to Serie A, despite the Blues losing Ben Chilwell to injury, says Eurosport.
The left-back has been fully usurped by the England international in his position and looked set for a new year exit before the latter was forced to the sidelines.
Even so, Alonso is still set to leave Stamford Bridge, with Italy his likely destination.
Stones set for new Man City deal
John Stones is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Manchester City following his impressive resurgence, says the Daily Star.
The 26-year-old has spent the best part of a year on the fringes, but has since impressed in returning to Pep Guardiola's line-up.
His form could earn him an England recall for next year's Euro 2020 tournament three years after his World Cup turn and now City want to lock him down at the Etihad Stadium.
Gomez set for Atalanta exit
Papu Gomez looks set to leave Atalanta after falling out with Gian Piero Gasperini, leaving a host of Serie A clubs on high alert, per Eurosport.
The Argentine - the top assist provider in the league the last two seasons running - has seen his form earn a national team recall three years on from his last cap this season.
But he may be seeking new pastures in 2021, leaving Inter, Milan and Roma all keen on tempting him away to aid their own campaigns.