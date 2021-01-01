Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham in for Real Madrid defender Militao

Arkadiusz Milik's agent has said the striker is willing to move to or .

Out of contract in June, he has not featured for the club this season.

"The best clubs in the Premier League, Atletico and are interested in Arek. Of course, no team offers what Napoli asks for," agent Fabrizio De Vecchi told Tuttosport.

"Roma and Juve were also close to signing him, but for different reasons, and in some cases still difficult to understand, the negotiation did not end.

"If they come back, I cannot ruled anything out."