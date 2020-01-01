Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal submit offer for Levante midfielder Bardhi

Gordon confirms Celtic exit
Craig Gordon has confirmed on social media that his six-year stint with Celtic has come to an end as he outlined his plans to continue playing for a few more years.
"6 League Titles. 5 League Cups. 3 Scottish Cups.The last six years have been the most successful period of my professional career, and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in making this possible," Gordon wrote on Instagram.
"At 37, and with a few years in me yet, I just want to play the game I love, and have played for 20+ professional seasons. Football can make for difficult decisions, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter and challenge."
Bruce jokes about Newcastle signing De Bruyne
Newcastle United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City on Sunday, but Steve Bruce clearly liked what he saw from Kevin De Bruyne.
De Bruyne was typically influential in City's dominant 2-0 win at St James' Park, opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half after Fabian Schar's foul on Gabriel Jesus.
That goal set the holders on their way to a quarter-final victory that Raheem Sterling wrapped up after Dwight Gayle improbably missed a chance to equalise from point-blank range.
Arsenal submit offer for Levante's Bardhi
The Gunners are eager to sign the Macedonian
Levante midfielder Enis Bardhi has emerged as a shock target for Arsenal.
Spanish outlet Onda Deportiva claim the Gunners have already submitted an offer for the 25-year-old, who is also attracting interest from a Bundesliga club.
Bardhi moved to Levante in 2017 from Hungarian side Ujpest and has scored four goals and contributed three assists across 26 La Liga appearances this season.
Celtic considering Fraser purchase
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster could be set to join Celtic on a permanent deal, according to The Sun.
While the Hoops have been linked with a move for Joe Hart, Neil Lennon's top priority appears to be keeping Forster at the club.
McClaren in talks with Dundee
Former England manager Steve McClaren is in talks with Scottish club Dundee United, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.
Former England & Newcastle United boss Steve McClaren has spoken to Dundee United this weekend - over their managerial vacancy. United have also spoken to former Cardiff manager Malky Mackay after Robbie Neilson left for Hearts last weekend.— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 28, 2020