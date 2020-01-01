Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal submit offer for Levante midfielder Bardhi

Craig Gordon has confirmed on social media that his six-year stint with has come to an end as he outlined his plans to continue playing for a few more years.

"6 League Titles. 5 League Cups. 3 Scottish Cups.The last six years have been the most successful period of my professional career, and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in making this possible," Gordon wrote on Instagram.

"At 37, and with a few years in me yet, I just want to play the game I love, and have played for 20+ professional seasons. Football can make for difficult decisions, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter and challenge."