Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes has joined Championship side Barnsley on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old joined City on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in 2018 but has made just three substitute appearance for Pep Guardiola's side.

Gomes, who has represented France at youth level from the under-16s to the under-20s, also had a brief spell in the Netherlands with PSV last season.