Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal & Juventus target Vlahovic not moving in January

Barca still determined to sign striker
Barcelona are still searching for a new striker to bring in before the January transfer window closes.
Alvaro Morata is still their top target for this month, reports Marca, but negotiations have been tricky and they are looking to strengthen in attack.
Newcastle make £25m Zapata bid
Newcastle have made a £25 million offer for Atalanta star Duvan Zapata, says Daily Record.
The forward is reportedly willing to make the switch to the Premier League side, who want him as alternative to Benfica's Darwin Nunez.
Atlanta United sign Hernandez on permanent deal
Atlanta United have confirmed the signing of Ronald Hernandez on a permanent deal from Aberdeen.
The defender has signed a contract that runs until 2024.
Newcastle's €40m Badiashile bid rejected
Monaco have told Newcastle that they will have to improve on their €40 million (£33m/$46m) offer for Benoit Badiashile if they want to land him in the January transfer window, according to L’Equipe.
The Ligue 1 side have turned down the Premier League side’s latest offer for the defender and talks between the two teams have become complicated after Badiashile suffered an injury earlier this month.
Tottenham and Barcelona’s £25m target Traore could leave Wolves (Daily Star)
Spain winger is set to get green light to leave Premier League side in January
Wolves are considering selling Adama Traore this month, claims Daily Star.
Tottenham are leading the race to sign the £25 million-rated winger, but Barcelona are also in the frame to land him.
Wolves completed the signing of Chiquinho from Estoril on Monday and could opt to let Traore move for a fair price in the January transfer window.
Arsenal & Juventus target Vlahovic not moving in January (Di Marzio)
Fiorentina will hold on to striker until end of season
Fiorentina are not willing to sell Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The striker is wanted by Juventus and Arsenal, while Barcelona are said to be eyeing him if they do not sign Erling Haaland this year.
But the demands of the player's agent are said to be making negotiations with other teams difficult, while Fiorentina want to keep him until the end of the season.
Sensi agrees Sampdoria switch
Stefano Sensi has agreed to join Sampdoria on loan from Inter, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
He will spend the remainder of the season with the Serie A side.
Mangala set for Saint-Etienne move
Eliaquim Mangala is expected to complete a transfer to Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.
L’Equipe reports he is due in France to undergo a medical and sign a six-month contract with the club.