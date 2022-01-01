Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona set to beat Chelsea to Kounde

Manchester City transfer target Kalvin Phillips has been warned against moving to the Etihad Stadium amid concerns he would be a bench player behind "different class" Rodri.

The Leeds midfielder is one of Pep Guardiola's top focuses after the signing of striker Erling Haaland, with the idea being that he would help the club replace departing Fernandinho.

But former Leeds and Manchester City player Danny Mills thinks the potential move is risky for Phillips given the strong squad Guardiola already possesses.

