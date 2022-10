West Brom are on the hunt for a new manager after relieving Steve Bruce of his duties on the back of a dismal run of form. Michael Bridge (via Football League World) revealed that the Baggies are interested in interviewing the current Millwall boss.

The Sky Sports reporter said: "West Brom interested in speaking to Millwall manager Gary Rowett over vacant Head Coach role. Millwall yet to receive official approach from WBA.”