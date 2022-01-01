Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool submit £20m bid for Douglas Luiz

Amad set for another loan
Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo is closing in on a loan move to League One Sunderland, according to Craig Hope.
Amad has struggled for game time since arriving at Old Trafford and spent time last season at Rangers.
Leverkusen close in on Gosens signing
Bayer Leverkusen are close to signing Robin Gosens from Inter, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The German is set to join on loan initially with a mandatory €27m buy clause.
Everton eye up new forward
Everton could make a move for Villarreal frontman Samuel Chukwueze before the transfer window closes.
As reported by Spanish outlet Relovo, talks are already underway between the two clubs.
Lampard rules out Gordon exit
Frank Lampard has ruled out Anthony Gordon leaving Everton before the transfer window closes.
"I’m very confident he’ll be our player. Deadline to decide to sell him has passed," he told reporters after the Toffees' draw with Leeds on Tuesday.
Liverpool lodge Douglas Luiz bid (Matheus Leal)
Liverpool have submitted a last-ditch £20 million ($23.3m) offer for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.
According to Matheus Leal, Luiz is open to leaving Villa Park, with Atletico Madrid also reportedly interested in securing his services.