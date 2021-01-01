Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca agree deal with Man City star Torres

Arsenal ready to offload Pepe
Arsenal are willing to sell record signing Nicolas Pepe following the emergence for Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, reports the Sun.
Pepe has struggled to recapture the form that prompted Arsenal to pay Lille £72m for the Ivory Coast forward in 2019 and has now fallen behind Saka and Smith Rowe in the Gunners pecking order.
As a result the north London club are looking to cash-in on the 26-year-old before he enters the final two years of his contract, with Newcastle believed among the clubs considering a bid.
Milan revive interest in Faivre
Milan are ready to revive their interest in Brest midfielder Romain Faivre, reports Calciomercato.
The Rossoneri were interested in the 23-year-old over the summer but a move never materialised.
However, they are now ready to make a move for the player and could sign him as early as January before loaning him back to Brest for the rest of the season.
Barca agree deal for Man City star Torres
Spain star a prime January target for new boss Xavi
Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, according to Sport.
Barca have identified Torres as their prime transfer target in January and the Spain international has informed City that he is keen on a move to Camp Nou.
However, the Spanish club has yet to agree a fee with City and their precarious finances mean they cannot afford the 21-year-old without selling a number of other players first.
Juve eye Mitrovic as Vlahovic alternative
Juventus have identified Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as a striking alternative should they miss out on Dusan Vlahovic, reports Todofichajes.
Juve are long-term admirers of Fiorentina star Vlahovic but concede they may miss out on the Serbian given the intense interest in his services from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.
That has prompted the club to scour for possible alternatives with Vlahovic's international striker Mitrovic, who has 21 goals in 18 appearances for Fulham this season, top of their shortlist.
Phillips to snub Man Utd interest
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips will turn down a move to Manchester United as he is wary of the potential backlash from Whites fans, according to the Star.
The Red Devils are keen to bring in a defensive midfielder and made Phillips a prime transfer target, with a £60 millon ($80m) summer bid planned.
However, the England international does not want to tarnish his Leeds legacy by moving to their bitter rivals, a decision that is likely to boost Liverpool, who have also been considering a move for the 25-year-old.