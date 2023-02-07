A group of Qatari investors are planning a takeover bid for Manchester United in the coming days, says the Daily Mail.
The Glazer family are looking to sell and multiple potential bidders are lining up.
Manchester United will choose between £100 million-rated Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen this summer, but are struggling with the decision, reports the Telegraph.
The Red Devils know their top priority is adding a top-tier striker, but they don't want to miss on such an expensive signing. Ten Hag is said to personally like Osimhen's playing style and long-term potential more but recognises the value of Kane's Premier League experience.
Tammy Abraham has been named as a potential fallback option if bids for Kane and Osimhen are unsuccessful.
Domenico Tedesco is close to being appointed the next manager of Belgium, says Nicolo Schira.
Tedesco last served as a head coach for RB Leipzig.
Shakthar Donetsk are now set to sign Dmytro Riznyk as new goalkeeper from Vorskla Portava on permanent deal for €3m plus add-ons. Done deal. 🇺🇦🤝🏻 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023
Shakhtar are also interested in a new centre back — part of Chile national team. pic.twitter.com/etDkPdRx7F
Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva is reportedly unmoved by a massive offer to bring him to the Saudi Pro League.
Relevo says he would rather continue in Spain than uproot his life at 37 years old.
West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, who Leeds reportedly wanted to hire as Jesse Marsch's replacement, has signed a new contract at The Hawthorns.
And West Brom made sure Leeds were aware of the move, mocking the Premier League club on Twitter.
