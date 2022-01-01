Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nice target ex-PSG coach Pochettino

Nice target ex-PSG coach Pochettino (ESPN)
Nice are hoping to hire Mauricio Pochettino, according to ESPN.
Current manager Lucien Favre is on the hot seat after winning just two of the club's first eight games.
Nice are prepared to meet Pochettino's financial demands, but it is believed that the manager is unlikely to be too interested in a move back to France.
Rennes to sign Xeka
Rennes are set to sign Portuguese midfielder Xeka, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Xeka is available for a free transfer after his contract expired in June.
FC Erzgebirge Aue part ways with manager
FC Erzgebirge Aue have announced that the club has parted ways with manager Timo Rost.
The club heads into the international break seeking a new start, with Rost agreeing to step down.
The club will temporarily be under the direction of its head of the youth academy, Caresten Muller.
Vertonghen had no interest in Benfica departure
Jan Vergtonghen said he was not looking to leave Benfica but decided to move on this summer by taking a deal to move to Anderlecht.
"In 24 hours I went from staying at Benfica to signing for Anderlecht," he told A Bola. "Things that for other people take months, for me, came in 24 hours. Contracts, medical exams, the move.
"I never thought about leaving Benfica. Never. I assumed I would play, whether in European games or in the cups or due to injuries or suspensions. But when you're the only player who never leaves the bench, you start to think... Even so, I wanted to stay at Benfica."
CFG eye Brazilian club
City Football Group is set to expand its empire into Brazil, reports TyC Sports.
CFG is set to purchase Esporte Clube Bahia, which would be the 12th club under the ownership umbrella.
The deal is set, aside from a few legal issues set to be tied up in the coming days.