Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rangnick identifies £32m first Man Utd signing

Newcastle want Trippier
Newcastle United want to add Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier to their ranks in their bid to avoid relegation, claims the Sun.
Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are also on the Magpies' January wishlist, with Eddie Howe's charges currently three points adrift of safety and with just one win in 15 Premier League games this season.
Courage star Williams moves to Melbourne Victory
[NEWS] Lynn Williams to Join Australian A-League's Melbourne Victory FC on Loan— NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) December 5, 2021
Good luck, @lynnraenie! We'll see you soon 💙
📰: https://t.co/1SfElOhW9j pic.twitter.com/ezgAJdIzSz
PSG to move for Ait-Nouri
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a bid for Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, claims the Sun.
The 20-year-old left-back could move as soon as next month, with PSG prepared to part with £30 million for his services.
Rangnick identifies £32m first Man Utd signing (Sun)
RB Leipzig star Haidara is wanted by former boss
New Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick already knows which player he wants to make his first signing at Old Trafford, according to the Sun.
RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara was taken to the Bundesliga by Rangnick two years ago, and could move as soon as January if United meet his £32 million release clause.
The 23-year-old is known for his versatility, a trait that matches Rangnick's managerial philosophy of players being able to do many things at once.
Rovella is Juventus' midfield plan B
Juventus are considering raiding their city rivals Genoa in order to bolster their midfield, according to CalcioMercato.
While Aurelian Tchouameni is Juve's favoured candidate, Nicolo Ravella is seen as a fine back-up option should the Monaco star prove too expensive.
Leeds agree deal for Fernandez
Leeds United have stolen a march on the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool by striking a deal for Espanyol wonderkid Mateo Fernandez, according to the Daily Mail.
Fernandez, 19, is highly rated in Catalunya and will arrive at Elland Road in January after the clubs agreed a transfer fee for the striker.
Man Utd want McGinn as Pogba successor (Sun)
Midfielder could cost more than £50m
Manchester United have set their sights on Aston Villa's John McGinn as their replacement for Paul Pogba in the Red Devils engine room, reports the Sun.
McGinn would not come cheap, however, with Villa likely to demand at least £50 million for his services next summer.