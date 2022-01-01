Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid eye Wan-Bissaka

Atletico eye Wan-Bissaka
Red Devils willing to sell defender
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Todofichajes.
Atletico are on the lookout for a replacement for Sime Vrsaljko, who will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.
Wan-Bissaka has been told he does not feature in the plans of incoming Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, with the Red Devils willing to sanction a loan deal with the option to buy.
Villa hold fresh Kamara talks
Aston Villa have held further talks over a deal for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, reports the Daily Mail.
The French midfielder will be available on a free transfer when his Marseille contract expires at the end of the season.
Atletico Madrid are also interested but Kamara is believed to favour a move to the Premier League, with Villa keen to tie up the deal quickly.
Lyon consider Lacazette alternative
Lyon have identified Borussia's Monchengladbach's Breel Embolo as an alternative to Alexandre Lacazette, reports Footmercato.
The Ligue 1 side are keen to re-sign Lacazette on a free transfer when his Arsenal contract expires this summer.
However, they may struggle to lure the 30-year-old back to the club because they look unlikely to qualify for Europe, meaning Embolo is being eyed instead.
Leeds relegation will speed up Raphinha move
Barcelona could sign Raphinha from Leeds for a cut-price fee if the Whites are relegated from the Premier League, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Leeds dropped into the relegation zone on Sunday after a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.
Should they drop into the Championship then Raphinha believes he has an agreement in place with the club that would allow him to leave for just €25 million (£21m/$26m).
Bayern closing in on Gravenberch
Bayern Munich are closing in on the signing of Ajax midfelder Ryan Gravenberch, reports Fichajes.
The deal for the 19-year-old is in the region of €30 million (£25m/$31m).
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United were also linked with Gravenberch, while Ajax had offered him a new deal, but the Netherlands international is believed to have set his heart on a move to the Allianz arena.
Emslie leaves Everton
Everton have confirmed forward Claire Emslie will leave the club when her contract expires next month.
The Scotland international joined the Toffees from Orlando Pride, initially on loan, in August 2020.
Everton can confirm that Claire Emslie will depart the Club upon the expiry of her contract at the end of June.— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 8, 2022
Good luck, @emslie22. 🏴