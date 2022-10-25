Lille forward Jonathan David has given Manchester United the "green light" to sign him after admitting he would to like to play for a bigger club, as reported by The Mirror.

"I was always watching European football on TV. So, for me that was always the goal. For me it was, I only wanted to go to Europe," he said.

"The next step is always growing, having more ambition, a bigger club I think. Every player wants to play for a massive club in their life. So I think if I had the chance to do it, I'll go for it for sure.

"I think they're two different leagues [the Premier League and La Liga]. But I think I can adapt to both for sure. And I think with the experience that I've had here in France, it will help me a lot if I need to adapt to some place else a lot faster. So yeah I think both leagues suit me."