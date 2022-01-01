Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City mull move for De Ketelaere

Nantes terminate Limbombe contract
🚨 Le @FCNantes annonce la résiliation, d’un commun accord, du contrat d’𝘼𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝙇𝙞𝙢𝙗𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙚, à compter de ce lundi 4 avril 2022.— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) April 4, 2022
Le Club souhaite une bonne continuation à Anthony pour la suite de sa carrière.
Rooney: Pogba should leave Man Utd
Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has said that it is probably time for Paul Pogba to find a new club.
The Red Devils' record signing returned to Old Trafford to much fanfare in 2016, but has thus far failed to live up to his lofty price tag with inconsistent displays.
And with the France international's contract set to run out in the summer, Rooney feels it's time for the 29-year-old to move on.
Man City plot De Ketelaere offer
🔝 Manchester City plan to make an offer for 🇧🇪 Charles De Ketelaere during the summer transfer period. #MCFC #ManCity #Brugge— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 4, 2022
Spurs open Scarlett talks
Tottenham have opened talks with Dane Scarlett over a new deal at the club, says Football Insider.
The teenager signed his first professional contract last March, and just over a year on, could pen new terms.
Spurs are impressed with his development and remain hopeful for the future.
Barca to meet Araujo's agents
Barcelona will meet with Ronald Araújo’s agents tomorrow, as per @gerardromero - it’s not the final meeting but an important one about his contract. 🔴🇺🇾 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2022
Talks ongoing also with Ousmane Dembélé, while Barça are convinced it’s matter of time to get Gavi’s new deal signed. pic.twitter.com/ICU3h3zRWI