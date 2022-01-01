Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decisions to move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have not been "intelligent", according to Nicolas Anelka, with the former France star stating there would have been no shame in both hanging up their boots.

The Argentine and Portuguese superstars sent shockwaves last summer when they moved to new pastures, with the former ending his lifelong Barcelona career to head to Parc des Princes and the latter snubbing Manchester City for an Old Trafford homecoming.

But fortunes have been mixed, with both out of the Champions League, and now ex-World Cup winner Anelka has weighed in on their trials, stating that they should have chosen easier destinations, such as China, to wrap up if they insisted on playing on.

