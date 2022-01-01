Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Salah open to joining Barcelona or PSG

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Mohamed Salah
Getty

QPR sign free agent after crisis

2022-03-18T21:00:58.000Z

According to the BBC, free agent Keiren Westwood has joined QPR as he bids to help them through their goalkeeping injury crisis.

It's understood the deal is short-term and will only last until the end of the season, with the London club currently missing four goalkeepers.

Rice urged to leave West Ham

2022-03-18T20:22:23.306Z

According to Metro, Paul Merson said: "Declan Rice should strike while the iron’s hot and leave West Ham this summer.

"He’s taken his game to another level this season and is playing N’Golo Kante now, affecting things at both ends of the pitch.

"I’d be surprised if Declan Rice is playing for West Ham next season. They have completely punched above their weight for months."

Ten Hag responds to United links

2022-03-18T19:30:00.000Z

LAFC confirm Moon-Hwan transfer

2022-03-18T19:00:00.000Z

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said on the club's official website: “I thank Moon for everything he has done for LAFC in his time here.

"He is a player who made an impact with the club both on and off the field. The move was precipitated by Moon's desire to return closer to family and the domestic league in Korea in order to prepare for a potential place on South Korea’s World Cup roster.

"We wish him all the best in the next phase of his career, and he will always be a part of the LAFC family.”

Rudiger to United relies on one thing

2022-03-18T17:28:20.651Z

According to Football Insider, sources are confident of bringing in Antonio Rudiger if Manchester United hire Thomas Tuchel as their next manager.

It's understood the pair have a great relationship that could potentially continue at Old Trafford.

Villa try to tie up youngster Iroegbunam

2022-03-18T17:00:00.000Z

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are close to tying down Tim Iroegbunam as they continue to place an emphasis on youth.

The midfielder is in advanced talks to renew his contract with Villa and extend his stay, after breaking through into the first-team.

Redknapp told Lampard to sign Dele

2022-03-18T16:30:00.000Z

According to talkSPORT, Harry Redknapp said: “Before Frank took him, I texted Frank, and said: ‘Listen, Dele Alli, I think if you can get him going, he’s some player’.

“I’ve stuck up for him, I keep saying he’s a fantastic talent, but why’d you go and do that? Turning up in a Rolls Royce like that, it tells you everything about what’s gone wrong for him.

“Listen, I love him, love him. He’s a fantastic talent and I’m desperate to see him get back in that team and get back in the England squad because I think he can really play."

PL giants eye up Tchouameni transfer

2022-03-18T16:00:00.000Z

According to Marca, in contrast to earlier reports, Tchouameni is eyeing up a Premier League move despite interest from Real Madrid.

It's understood Monaco would be open to selling and both Manchester clubs, as well as Liverpool, have enquired.

It's believed Tchouameni wouldn't see these options as bad options, though the report doesn't clear up what the French club's price tag would be.

Guardiola responds to Haaland and City links

2022-03-18T15:30:00.000Z

English clubs told Darwin Nunez price-tag

2022-03-18T15:00:00.000Z

According to The Sun, who cite Record as their source, Benfica have valued in-demand Darwin Nunez at £67m, amid a potential summer sale.

Newcastle United were the initial interested party but Manchester United and Arsenal are said to have joined the race.

Arteta responds to Coutinho rumours

2022-03-18T14:30:00.000Z

According to Metro, Arteta said: "We looked at many different players with qualities that he [Coutinho] obviously had and in the end, we went with a different option."

Arteta was discussing how much of a threat Coutinho is ahead of Arsenal's match with Aston Villa.

Man City reach agreement to sign Savinho

2022-03-18T14:00:00.000Z

Man Utd reignite Milenkovic interest

2022-03-18T13:30:00.000Z

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 24-year-old was strongly linked with the Red Devils last year, and the club has been scouting him again recently in Serie A.

United could face competition from Inter for Milenkovic, though, with Fiorentina set to demand around €15 million (£13m/$17m) for a prized asset.

Milenkovic Fiorentina Serie A
Getty

Haaland's Benzema & Mbappe concerns over Madrid move

2022-03-18T13:00:00.000Z

Real Madrid fear missing out on signing Erling Haaland amid the Borussia Dortmund striker's concerns about sharing the spotlight with Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, GOAL can confirm.

Haaland is arguably the most in-demand forward in world football right now, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all reportedly interested in his services.

GOAL has previously reported that the 21-year-old is also a target for Madrid, who had been planning to make a move after finalising a deal for PSG's Mbappe.

Read the full story here.

Ronaldo likely to stay at Man Utd

2022-03-18T12:30:00.000Z

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Manchester United beyond the end of the season - according to AS.

The 37-year-old rejoined United from Juventus on a two-year contract last summer but has been linked with a transfer amid the club's mediocre 2021-22 campaign.

Ronaldo's relationship with interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also on the rocks, but the German is due to move into an advisor role and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is happy to continue at Old Trafford under a new manager.

20220318_Cristiano_ronaldo
(C)Getty images

Benfica set €80m Nunez asking price

2022-03-18T12:00:00.000Z

Benfica have set an €80 million (£67m/$88m) asking price for Darwin Nunez - according to Record.

Newcastle and Milan have both been linked with the 22-year-old, who is under contract at Estadio Da Luz until 2025.

Benfica won't let Nunez go for cheap this summer after seeing him net 26 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions in 2021-22.

Bayern plotting €25m Gravenberch swoop

2022-03-18T11:30:00.000Z

Salah open to joining Barcelona or PSG (Sport)

2022-03-18T11:00:00.000Z

Spanish publication Sport reports that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is open to the idea of making moves to either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain as his contract at Anfield runs down.

The Egyptian superstar has just over a year left on his deal in England and may be tempted to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career, rather than commit to fresh terms on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Arsenal & Liverpool to rival Barca for Isak

2022-03-18T10:31:26.355Z

Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to rival Barcelona in the race for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, claims AS.

The Sweden international is hot property ahead of the summer window as, at 22 years of age, he is viewed by many as a shrewd investment for the present and future.

Tchouameni interested in Real Madrid move

2022-03-18T10:00:00.000Z

According to Ramon Alvarez de Mon, in-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is interested in making a move to Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old France international is one of the hottest prospects in European football and could be lured to pastures new this summer if a bid of around €50 million (£42m/$55m) is put on the table.

Pogba to let contract expire before making future call

2022-03-18T09:30:00.000Z

Paul Pogba will, according to the Irish Independent, let his contract at Manchester United expire before making a decision on his future.

The World Cup-winning French midfielder has seen moves to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona speculated on as a free agent, with fresh terms at Old Trafford considered to be unlikely.

Paul Pogba Manchester United 2021-22
Getty

Wolves could lose Neves in summer

2022-03-18T09:00:00.000Z

Wolves could lose star midfielder Ruben Neves this summer - according to Give Me Sport.

The 25-year-old will look for a transfer if the Wanderers fail to qualify for Europe by the end of the season.

Manchester United and Arsenal have been strongly linked with Neves in the past and he is currently valued at around £36 million ($47m).

Real Madrid interested in Flamengo teenager Franca

2022-03-18T08:30:00.000Z

Flamengo teenager Matheus Franca is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to Fichajes.

The Blancos could move for the 17-year-old in the summer, despite the fact he is under contract until 2027.

Madrid have a good relationship with Flamengo after securing past deals for Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Man Utd monitoring Leverkusen's Diaby

2022-03-18T08:00:00.000Z

Manchester United are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby - according to Sport 1.

Arsenal and Newcastle are also keen on the 22-year-old, who is currently valued at around €60 million (£51m/$67m).

Diaby has recorded 16 goals and nine assists for Leverkusen so far in 2021-22.

Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen 2021-22
Getty

Dybala's Juve future still up in the air

2022-03-18T07:30:00.000Z

Atletico eye Marcelino

2022-03-18T00:00:00.000Z

Atletico Madrid will move for Marcelino as their new boss if Diego Simeone leaves, says Fichajes.

The Rojiblancos boss has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

If so, the former would move to secure the Athletic Club supremo as his successor.

'Messi and Ronaldo weren't intelligent'

2022-03-17T23:45:00.000Z

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decisions to move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have not been "intelligent", according to Nicolas Anelka, with the former France star stating there would have been no shame in both hanging up their boots.

The Argentine and Portuguese superstars sent shockwaves last summer when they moved to new pastures, with the former ending his lifelong Barcelona career to head to Parc des Princes and the latter snubbing Manchester City for an Old Trafford homecoming.

But fortunes have been mixed, with both out of the Champions League, and now ex-World Cup winner Anelka has weighed in on their trials, stating that they should have chosen easier destinations, such as China, to wrap up if they insisted on playing on.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

De Jong would sign 'six-year' extension

2022-03-17T23:15:20.000Z

Frenkie de Jong says he would pen a six-year extension with Barcelona if the club proposed, stressing that he is loving his time at Camp Nou.

The midfielder arrived from Ajax in 2019 and has gone on to become an established fixture with the Blaugrana over the past three seasons, albeit without the silverware dominance hoped for upon his arrival.

Read the full story on GOAL!