QPR sign free agent after crisis
According to the BBC, free agent Keiren Westwood has joined QPR as he bids to help them through their goalkeeping injury crisis.
It's understood the deal is short-term and will only last until the end of the season, with the London club currently missing four goalkeepers.
Rice urged to leave West Ham
According to Metro, Paul Merson said: "Declan Rice should strike while the iron’s hot and leave West Ham this summer.
"He’s taken his game to another level this season and is playing N’Golo Kante now, affecting things at both ends of the pitch.
"I’d be surprised if Declan Rice is playing for West Ham next season. They have completely punched above their weight for months."
Ten Hag responds to United links
Erik ten Han on Manchester United links for next season: “I am just focused on this season. All energy is being put in the current squad. I don't think about next season”. 🇳🇱 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022
“I want to get the maximum out of the current season”, via @TheEuropeanLad. pic.twitter.com/Bxlm46Qogn
LAFC confirm Moon-Hwan transfer
LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said on the club's official website: “I thank Moon for everything he has done for LAFC in his time here.
"He is a player who made an impact with the club both on and off the field. The move was precipitated by Moon's desire to return closer to family and the domestic league in Korea in order to prepare for a potential place on South Korea’s World Cup roster.
"We wish him all the best in the next phase of his career, and he will always be a part of the LAFC family.”
Rudiger to United relies on one thing
According to Football Insider, sources are confident of bringing in Antonio Rudiger if Manchester United hire Thomas Tuchel as their next manager.
It's understood the pair have a great relationship that could potentially continue at Old Trafford.
Villa try to tie up youngster Iroegbunam
According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are close to tying down Tim Iroegbunam as they continue to place an emphasis on youth.
The midfielder is in advanced talks to renew his contract with Villa and extend his stay, after breaking through into the first-team.
Redknapp told Lampard to sign Dele
According to talkSPORT, Harry Redknapp said: “Before Frank took him, I texted Frank, and said: ‘Listen, Dele Alli, I think if you can get him going, he’s some player’.
“I’ve stuck up for him, I keep saying he’s a fantastic talent, but why’d you go and do that? Turning up in a Rolls Royce like that, it tells you everything about what’s gone wrong for him.
“Listen, I love him, love him. He’s a fantastic talent and I’m desperate to see him get back in that team and get back in the England squad because I think he can really play."
PL giants eye up Tchouameni transfer
According to Marca, in contrast to earlier reports, Tchouameni is eyeing up a Premier League move despite interest from Real Madrid.
It's understood Monaco would be open to selling and both Manchester clubs, as well as Liverpool, have enquired.
It's believed Tchouameni wouldn't see these options as bad options, though the report doesn't clear up what the French club's price tag would be.
Guardiola responds to Haaland and City links
Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland deal: “Haaland is a Dortmund player. You can ask for this player or another one. Since I'm here, every month, we are going to sign 50 players”. 🔵🇳🇴 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022
“Right now, it's impossible I'm going to talk about some guys who aren't here”. @City_Xtra
English clubs told Darwin Nunez price-tag
Arteta responds to Coutinho rumours
According to Metro, Arteta said: "We looked at many different players with qualities that he [Coutinho] obviously had and in the end, we went with a different option."
Arteta was discussing how much of a threat Coutinho is ahead of Arsenal's match with Aston Villa.
Man City reach agreement to sign Savinho
Manchester City and Atlético Mineiro have signed all paperworks today for Savio Moreira ‘Savinho’, talented Brazilian winger born in 2004. Been told official announcement will be very soon. 🇧🇷 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022
Savinho joins City Group for €6.5m plus sell-on clause and add-ons. pic.twitter.com/QfL9HiikXq
Man Utd reignite Milenkovic interest
Manchester United have reignited their interest in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 24-year-old was strongly linked with the Red Devils last year, and the club has been scouting him again recently in Serie A.
United could face competition from Inter for Milenkovic, though, with Fiorentina set to demand around €15 million (£13m/$17m) for a prized asset.
Haaland's Benzema & Mbappe concerns over Madrid move
Real Madrid fear missing out on signing Erling Haaland amid the Borussia Dortmund striker's concerns about sharing the spotlight with Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, GOAL can confirm.
Haaland is arguably the most in-demand forward in world football right now, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all reportedly interested in his services.
GOAL has previously reported that the 21-year-old is also a target for Madrid, who had been planning to make a move after finalising a deal for PSG's Mbappe.
Ronaldo likely to stay at Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Manchester United beyond the end of the season - according to AS.
The 37-year-old rejoined United from Juventus on a two-year contract last summer but has been linked with a transfer amid the club's mediocre 2021-22 campaign.
Ronaldo's relationship with interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also on the rocks, but the German is due to move into an advisor role and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is happy to continue at Old Trafford under a new manager.
Benfica set €80m Nunez asking price
Benfica have set an €80 million (£67m/$88m) asking price for Darwin Nunez - according to Record.
Newcastle and Milan have both been linked with the 22-year-old, who is under contract at Estadio Da Luz until 2025.
Benfica won't let Nunez go for cheap this summer after seeing him net 26 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions in 2021-22.
Bayern plotting €25m Gravenberch swoop
FC Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić was in Amsterdam to keep an eye on Ryan Gravenberch. Bayern want him but the plan is not to spend more than €25m. 🇳🇱 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022
Ajax have not received an official proposal from Bayern yet. The race is understood to be ‘still open’. pic.twitter.com/1END4r7szc
Salah open to joining Barcelona or PSG (Sport)
Spanish publication Sport reports that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is open to the idea of making moves to either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain as his contract at Anfield runs down.
The Egyptian superstar has just over a year left on his deal in England and may be tempted to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career, rather than commit to fresh terms on Merseyside.
Arsenal & Liverpool to rival Barca for Isak
Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to rival Barcelona in the race for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, claims AS.
The Sweden international is hot property ahead of the summer window as, at 22 years of age, he is viewed by many as a shrewd investment for the present and future.
Tchouameni interested in Real Madrid move
According to Ramon Alvarez de Mon, in-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is interested in making a move to Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old France international is one of the hottest prospects in European football and could be lured to pastures new this summer if a bid of around €50 million (£42m/$55m) is put on the table.
Pogba to let contract expire before making future call
Paul Pogba will, according to the Irish Independent, let his contract at Manchester United expire before making a decision on his future.
The World Cup-winning French midfielder has seen moves to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona speculated on as a free agent, with fresh terms at Old Trafford considered to be unlikely.
Wolves could lose Neves in summer
Wolves could lose star midfielder Ruben Neves this summer - according to Give Me Sport.
The 25-year-old will look for a transfer if the Wanderers fail to qualify for Europe by the end of the season.
Manchester United and Arsenal have been strongly linked with Neves in the past and he is currently valued at around £36 million ($47m).
Real Madrid interested in Flamengo teenager Franca
Flamengo teenager Matheus Franca is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to Fichajes.
The Blancos could move for the 17-year-old in the summer, despite the fact he is under contract until 2027.
Madrid have a good relationship with Flamengo after securing past deals for Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Man Utd monitoring Leverkusen's Diaby
Manchester United are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby - according to Sport 1.
Arsenal and Newcastle are also keen on the 22-year-old, who is currently valued at around €60 million (£51m/$67m).
Diaby has recorded 16 goals and nine assists for Leverkusen so far in 2021-22.
Dybala's Juve future still up in the air
Juventus CEO Arrivabene on Paulo Dybala’s current deal expiring in June: “Nothing has been decided yet [on Dybala’s contract extension], it’s not guaranteed”, tells Corriere dello Sport. 🇦🇷 #Dybala— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022
“It depends on financial parameters and how he will act in the negotiations”. pic.twitter.com/7I34cZ1y2q
Atletico eye Marcelino
Atletico Madrid will move for Marcelino as their new boss if Diego Simeone leaves, says Fichajes.
The Rojiblancos boss has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.
If so, the former would move to secure the Athletic Club supremo as his successor.
'Messi and Ronaldo weren't intelligent'
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decisions to move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have not been "intelligent", according to Nicolas Anelka, with the former France star stating there would have been no shame in both hanging up their boots.
The Argentine and Portuguese superstars sent shockwaves last summer when they moved to new pastures, with the former ending his lifelong Barcelona career to head to Parc des Princes and the latter snubbing Manchester City for an Old Trafford homecoming.
But fortunes have been mixed, with both out of the Champions League, and now ex-World Cup winner Anelka has weighed in on their trials, stating that they should have chosen easier destinations, such as China, to wrap up if they insisted on playing on.
Palmeiras near Fernando loan
🔝 Palmeiras is about to lease Fernando from Shakhtar Donetsk for 1 year. #SEP #AvantiPalestra https://t.co/xtTur3Kvvl— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) March 17, 2022
De Jong would sign 'six-year' extension
Frenkie de Jong says he would pen a six-year extension with Barcelona if the club proposed, stressing that he is loving his time at Camp Nou.
The midfielder arrived from Ajax in 2019 and has gone on to become an established fixture with the Blaugrana over the past three seasons, albeit without the silverware dominance hoped for upon his arrival.
Lingard offered to Italy
Man Utd outcast has interest from several clubs
Jesse #Lingard will leave #ManchesterUnited as a free agent in summer. #WestHam and #Newcastle want to sign him and pushing to try to convince him. He has also been offered to #ACMilan and #ASRoma (Lingard best season was 2017/18 at #MUFC with Mourinho). #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 17, 2022