Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham land €20m Udogie

Tottenham land €20m Udogie (Romano)
Destiny Udogie to Tottenham, here we go. Full agreement reached with Udinese for more than €20m - after personal terms in place. Talented Italian fullback will be Spurs player in 2023, wanted by Paratici. 🚨⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022
Udogie will stay at Udinese for one more year on loan. pic.twitter.com/2dASBwUbNN
Monaco eyeing Eric Bailly after Sarr agreement
Monaco are making significant moves to strengthen their defensive ranks this summer.
Having already agreed a deal to take Chelsea's Malang Sarr on loan, they are now eyeing a potential move for Eric Bailly, as per GFFN.
Coady "over the moon" to seal Everton switch
Conor Coady has admitted that he can't wait to get started at Everton after agreeing a season-long loan from Wolves.
“It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady told evertontv. “As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join."
Fiorentina ready to enter Lo Celso transfer battle
Fiorentina are prepared to battle Villarreal in the race for the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Tottenham midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga side but their Serie A counterparts believe they are in a position to agree a deal.
Pique set to agree pay-cut to help Barca's registration problems
Story @TheAthleticUK : 🚨Gerard Pique, who took a wage cut last summer to help Barcelona register Memphis Depay, is now agreeing a second pay cut in 12 months as his club scramble to register new signings before La Liga starts. New deal getting sorted. https://t.co/DwAtM0EA7a— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 8, 2022
Bologna boss expects Arnautovic to snub Man Utd interest
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović on Man Utd bid for Arnautović: “I would be happy for Marko [in case he joins United] but I don’t think he will leave”. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022
“I spoke to Arnautović about Man Utd proposal - in case he leaves we will see… but I think he will stay”.