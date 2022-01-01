Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to renew Pogba talks

West Ham move for Onuachu
🚨 West Ham will hold talks with Paul Onuachu. ⚒️ #WHUFC 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/fR7HsTKt1J— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 19, 2022
Bernardeschi to follow Chiellini and Dybala in Juve exit
Federico Bernardeschi is set to become the latest Juventus stalwart to exit the club this summer, following on the heels of Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala in calling time on their career in Turin.
The 28-year-old, who joined the club from Fiorentina in 2017, has enjoyed prolific success at both domesitc and international level since his arrival five years ago, winning three Serie A titles with the Bianconeri and Euro 2020 with the Italy national team.
But now his future will take him elsewhere than Allianz Stadium after failing to come to an agreement over his contract, and will depart as a free agent on June 30.
No Morata buy at current price
Juventus won’t pay €35m buy option for Álvaro Morata. This was part of the plan, already communicated to Atletico Madrid - but negotiations could take place for a different fee 🇪🇸 #transfers @skysport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2022
Morata’s future with Juventus will now depend on price tag decided by Atléti.
CSKA's Fernandes denies suspension request over Ukraine
CSKA Moscow's Mario Fernandes has denied that he has asked for an exit from the club in relation to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, after it was confirmed that his contract would be suspended.
The Brazil-born right-back, who has played for the club since 2012 and represented Russia at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, has been sanctioned to return to his home country, citing burnout.
But Fernandes - who is expecting a child - says that his decision is not motivated by ongoing international events, and even suggested that he could yet return to the team sometime down the line.
Juve plot renewed Pogba talks
Juventus are planning for new direct contacts with Paul Pogba’s agents in the coming days. They feel he’s tempted by Juventus comeback even if their proposal is lower than Paris Saint-Germain. 🇫🇷 #Pogba— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2022
Pogba’s taking his time to decide while his agent is negotiating with clubs.