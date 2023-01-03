Gerard Pique is already bored of retirement after leaving Barcelona just before the World Cup break and would welcome a return with the Spanish club he owns, according to Relevo.

One can understand him being antsy after his split with Shakira in September, but it would be a surprising twist to see him back in action so fast after his emotional retirement ceremony at Camp Nou.

Furthermore, playing for second-division FC Andorra, which he owns, would come with wage complications under Spanish regulations.