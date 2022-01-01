Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd's £60m bid for De Jong rejected by Barcelona

Kalidou Koulibaly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona but the club have just around a month to conclude negotiations with Napoli.

Sport reports the defender's agent has told Napoli he will not renew his contract, which expires in 2023.

Barca will need a few weeks to sort out their financial situation before they can work out a deal, but Koulibaly has promised he will join Napoli's pre-season preparations in mid-July if no progress has been made.