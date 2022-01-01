Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd's £60m bid for De Jong rejected by Barcelona

Barcelona must seal Koulibaly deal by mid-July
Kalidou Koulibaly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona but the club have just around a month to conclude negotiations with Napoli.
Sport reports the defender's agent has told Napoli he will not renew his contract, which expires in 2023.
Barca will need a few weeks to sort out their financial situation before they can work out a deal, but Koulibaly has promised he will join Napoli's pre-season preparations in mid-July if no progress has been made.
Spurs in advanced talks to sign £20m Spence
Tottenham are edging towards the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, Sky Sports reports.
The Premier League side are in advanced talks for the 21-year-old, who has been linked with several top-flight teams after impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest.
According to The Guardian, they have agreed a £20 million ($25m) fee for Spence.
Man Utd make Bellingham top target (The Athletic)
Jude Bellingham is at the top of Manchester United's list of transfer targets but will not make a move for him until next summer, according to The Athletic.
The England international has impressed since joining Borussia Dortmund, so the Red Devils are likely to face some tough competition for him next year.
Barcelona reject Man Utd’s £60m De Jong bid (Mirror)
Catalan club holding out for higher fee
Manchester United have had a £60 million ($74m) offer for Frenkie de Jong rejected by Barcelona, according to The Mirror.
The Red Devils have been told they will have to improve on their initial bid if they want to get the Dutch midfielder this summer.
Inter demand €100m for Skriniar amid PSG approach
Paris Saint-Germain have informed Inter of their interest in defender Milan Skriniar.
But Calciomercato reports the Serie A side have told the Ligue 1 giants that they will have to fork over around €100 million (£85m/$105m) if they want their man, and the French team have not ruled out further negotiations.
Nottingham Forest target Maitland-Niles
Ainsley Maitland-Niles could continue his career in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest eyeing him.
The Mirror says the newly-promoted team view him as an ideal addition to their midfield as they look to strengthen the squad for their first season back in the top-flight.