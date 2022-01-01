Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid target Chelsea's James

Milner offered new Reds deal but Salah future uncertain
Liverpool have offered veteran James Milner a new deal, but it remains uncertain as to whether Mohamed Salah will commit to fresh terms, according to the Telegraph.
Milner is out of contract next month but the 36-year-old's versatility and experience has been an asset for Jurgen Klopp this season and the club believe he can still contribute next campaign.
Salah, however, has not given any indicaiton that he is ready to extend his current contract which expires next season, which may mean the Reds could be forced to cash in on the Egyptian this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2023.
Barca eye Alonso
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is keen to return to Spain this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Barcelona have already made a tentative approach to the Blues to sound out the potential cost of the deal.
The 31-year-old is one of three or four targets Barca are considering for the left-back position this summer.
Spurs won't pursue Gollini deal
Tottenham will not look to sign Pierluigi Gollini on a permanent deal when his loan from Atalanta expires at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.
Gollini has made just 10 appearances for the club this season, none in the Premier League.
Lazio and Fiorentina are believed to be considering a move for the 27-year-old when he returns to Serie A this summer.
Juve eye Gabriel
Juventus are considering a move for Arsenal centre-back Gabriel, according to Gianluca di Marzo.
The Italian side are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements with veteran Giorgio Chiellini set to move on and have turned their attention to the 24-year-old former Lille player.
Juve may look to use midfielder Arthur in part-exchange after the Gunners expressed an interest in the Brazilian in January.
Real Madrid target James (Todofichajes)
England and Chelsea full-back tops their wanted list
Real Madrid have made Chelsea's Reece James their number one target to strengthen their right-back position over the summer, reports Todofichajes.
Los Blancos are keen to provide competition for Dani Carvajal during the summer transfer window.
They considered a host of targets, including Sporting's on-loan defender Pedro Porro, but James has emerged as the club's first choice.