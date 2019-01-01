Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool battle for £60m Maddison

Arsenal eye RB Leipzig's Upamecano
In an effort to solve their defensive issues Arsenal have now turned their attention to Dayot Upamecano.
The Mirror claims Unai Emery has sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old from RB Leipzig, who could be a a cheaper alternative to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti.
Lampard backed by influential Chelsea figures
Several influential figures within Chelsea believe that Frank Lampard should be the club's new manager, according to Bleacher Report.
Maurizio Sarri is set to leave the club after one season, and Chelsea legend Lampard has been tipped as a possible replacement after a strong debut season in charge of Derby County.
Though there are more experienced names available, Lampard is believed to be the right man to lead Chelsea through a two-window transfer ban.
Man Utd, Man City, Spurs & Liverpool battle for £60m Maddison
The Leicester City star is in high demand
Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all set to battle for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, reports the Daily Star.
The 22-year-old impressed in his first season with the Foxes, having joined the club from Norwich City last summer in a £20 million ($25m) move.
Leicester feel under no obligation to sell but could be tempted to cash in should a massive offer arrive for Maddison, who is valued at £60m ($76m).
Real Madrid open to offers for Isco
Real Madrid will listen to offers for midfielder Isco this summer, according to Marca.
The 27-year-old endured a difficult 2018-19 campaign but with Zinedine Zidane returning to manage the club, Isco now wants to remain in Madrid.
But with plenty of suitors for the Spain international, Madrid are open to selling Isco if the price is right.
Lo Celso wants Tottenham move
Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso wants to join Tottenham this summer, reports Sky Sports News.
The 23-year-old starred for Betis on loan from PSG last season, and the Spanish side made Lo Celso's move permanent in April.
Lo Celso wants to play for fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, but Betis will look for a bid as close to his £88 million (€99m/$112m) release clause as possible.
Bayern see €90m Havertz bid rejected
Bayer Leverkusen have turned down a €90 million (£80m/$101m) bid from Bayern Munich for star midfielder Kai Havertz, reports TZ.
Havertz has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Europe, with the 19-year-old scoring 17 times in the Bundesliga last season.
But Leverkusen are steadfast in their commitment to holding onto Havertz, who has a contract through 2022 with the club.
Man Utd close in on James deal
Manchester United are nearing an agreement over a deal for Swansea winger Daniel James, according to the Evening Standard.
United were hoping to pay £10 million ($13m) for James, with the Swans holding out for closer to £20m ($25m) for the 21-year-old.
But late interest from Monaco means that United may be forced to pay closer to Swansea's asking price.