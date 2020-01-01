Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal offered West Ham's Anderson

striker Antoine Griezmann hopes that he will continue to line up alongside Lionel Messi next season, while recognising that it is down to the club and player to resolve their differences.

Messi shocked the Barca world last week after sending a telegram in which he stated his intentions of leaving the club immediately on a free transfer.

Barcelona contested Messi's freedom to make such a move under the terms of his current contract and since the news broke Camp Nou has been struck by uncertainty, as sit poised as the reported front-runners should the Argentine wizard cut short his 20-year association with the club.

Read the full story here on Goal!