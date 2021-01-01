Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Traore determined to complete Spurs switch

Scamacca nears Cagliari move
Gianluca Scamacca is on his way to Cagliari.
The striker was wanted by Juventus and Inter this winter but Calciomercato reports he will spend the season on loan at Cagliari.
Juventus want Witsel
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is eager to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window expires.
Sky Sports claims that it is Axel Witsel who is top of the Bianconeri's list and they are set to open talks with the Belgium international.
Dahlkemper joins Houston Dash
[NEWS] Abby Dahlkemper Traded to Houston Dash— NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) August 29, 2021
Courage to receive $25k in allocation money along with other performance-based incentives, with additional terms related to the deal announced at a later date.
📰: https://t.co/ZKgFAT5qis pic.twitter.com/QhZWDIfzaA
Diallo loan to Feyenoord could fall through
Agreement reached for Amad Diallo to Feyenoord with player and Manchester United since yesterday, also medical and travel scheduled - but the deal is now ‘in danger’ because of an injury. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021
Diallo had an injury in the last training session with Man Utd. Deal now at risk.
Koopmeiners confirms Atalanta move
AZ captain Teun Koopmeiners has confirmed he is joining Atalanta.
The midfielder was in tears as he waved goodbye to the Dutch side's fans after they beat Heerenveen 3-1 on Sunday.
Koopmeiners, who will sign a five-year deal with the Serie A side, said after the game: "It was a crazy situation. At the hotel I heard it was all clear. I was brought in as a midfielder, but it's nice that I can also play in defence."
Ilaix only wants RB Leipzig
Ilaix Moriba only wants to move to RB Leipzig this summer, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Barcelona midfielder's agent has already reached an agreement with the club, who will sell Marcel Sabitzer to Bayern Munich imminently.
Milan moving for Faivre
Milan are interested in Brest midfielder Romain Faivre, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The versatility of the No.10 is attractive for them, though Brest's asking price of €15m may be an issue.
Valencia release Kang In Lee
Valencia have announced they have released Kang In Lee.
A statement on the club's official site reads: "
Valencia CF announces that they have terminated their contractual relationship with Kang In Lee. The South Korean player arrived at the VCF Academy at the age of 10 and this concludes his stint as a player at our club."
Wolves sign 'The Bull'
The Bull becomes our newest signing!— Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2021
Welcome to Wolves, Hee Chan Hwang!
✍️🗞
Torino make approach for Leicester's Praet
Torino have approached Leicester over midfielder Dennis Praet, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Belgian is said to be a top target for the Serie A side, while the Foxes will decide whether to sell before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday.
Praet joined Leicester from Sampdoria in 2019 in a £17 million deal, and made 15 Premier League appearances for the club last season - but is yet to feature in 2021-22.
Chelsea set to miss out on Saul (Sky Italia)
Loan bid fails to match Spanish champions' expectations
Chelsea are set to miss out on a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to Sky Italia.
The Blues submitted an official loan offer for the 26-year-old, but it did not match the La Liga champions' expectations.
Manchester United have also been linked with Saul, who has fallen out of favour at Atletico under Diego Simeone.
Valencia terminate Kang In Lee's contract
Official Statement I Kang In Lee— Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) August 29, 2021
Dortmund address Haaland to PSG rumours
Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc has shut down rumours linking Erling Haaland to PSG amid talk of the French club submitting a €200 million (£171m/$236m) bid.
A number of top clubs across Europe have been credited with an interest in Haaland over the last few months, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.
PSG are the latest club to throw their hat into the ring despite the fact that Dortmund have publicly insisted that the 21-year-old is not for sale on a number of occasions, and Zorc is expecting the speculation to increase before the summer market closes on August 31.
Read the full story on Goal.
Sheffield United contact ex-Chelsea keeper Caballero
Sheffield United have contacted ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero over a free transfer, Goal can confirm.
The Blades want the 39-year-old to replace Aaron Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal earlier this summer.
Rangers are also keen on Caballero, but Sheffield United are hoping to win the race for his signature.
Blackburn sign Van Hecke on loan from Brighton
🇳🇱 The full story as JP joins! 👇https://t.co/zc9Z8HfHGx#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7kTNDF5LWI— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 29, 2021
West Ham in advanced talks to sign Vlasic
West Ham are in advanced talks to sign CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic, as The Guardian reports.
The Hammers will pay around €30 million (£26m/$35m) for the 23-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his contract.
West Ham were also keen on signing Jesse Lingard permanently after his successful loan stint at the Olympic Stadium, but it now appears unlikely that they will reach an agreement with Manchester United.
Dortmund coach brands Witsel to Villa rumours 'obvious nonsense'
Borussia Dortmund assistant manager Rene Maric has labelled the rumours linking Axel Witsel with Aston Villa as “obvious nonsense”.
Witsel has spent the last three years of his career on Dortmund's books, having initially been snapped up on a four-season contract following his departure from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.
The Belgium international has since emerged as one of the most consistent midfielders in the Bundesliga and it has been reported that he has caught the eye of Villa, who are being tipped to launch a €5 million bid for his services before the August 31 transfer deadline.
Read the full story on Goal.
Barca's Moriba pushing for Leipzig switch
Ilaix Moriba and his agents have an agreement with RB Leipzig since weeks. It’s a five-years contract agreement valid from June 2022. Moriba’s agents still want this deal to go through. 🔴 #RBLeipzig— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021
Barcelona are waiting for proposal to sign Moriba immediatly, as per @Sky_MaxB.
Norwich loan Hernandez to Middlesbrough
Welcome to @OnelHernandez23, who joins #Boro on a season-long loan 🔴⚪️ #UTB— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 29, 2021
Wolves close in on Hwang Hee-chan
Wolves are closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan, according to The Telegraph.
The Wanderers are aiming to finalise a permanent deal for the 25-year-old before the summer window slams shut on Tuesday night.
Brighton, West Ham and Atalanta have also been credited with an interest in Hee-chan, who still has four years left to run on his contract at Leipzig.
Traore determined to complete Spurs switch (Cadena SER)
Wolves star set for move to north London
Wolves winger Adama Traore is determined to complete a switch to Tottenham before the summer window closes - according to Cadena SER.
The 25-year-old has instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to push through the move so he can reunite with former Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo in north London.
Wolves won't sell Traore for cheap, though, given the fact he still has two years remaining on his current contract.
Burnley confirm Cornet's arrival from Lyon
🇨🇮 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 is in 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 😏— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 29, 2021
We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet on a five-year deal ✍️
📰 https://t.co/EZgqsr0ygk#WelcomeCornet🍦 | #UTC pic.twitter.com/gFUnL5Kqhu
Everton target Maitland-Niles
Everton have identified Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles as a transfer target - according to Sky Sports.
A number of other clubs have been linked with the 23-year-old, but the Toffees are hopeful of winning the race for his signature.
Maitland-Niles took in a loan spell at West Brom last term, but has been involved with Arsenal’s senior squad again at the start of 2021-22.
Aston Villa plotting swoop for Liverpool starlet Jones
Aston Villa are plotting a swoop for Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones, according to The Sun.
The Lions are preparing to launch a £15 million ($21m) bid for the 20-year-old, who is contracted to remain at Anfield until 2025.
Jones enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Liverpool in 2020-21, but has yet to feature for the club this season.
Gladbach confirm Bayern-linked Hofmann will stay put
Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that Bayern Munich-linked midfielder Jonas Hofmann will stay put.
The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a summer move to Allianz Arena, but Max Eberl has insisted he won't be sold.
“Jonas is staying in Gladbach,” the Gladbach sporting director has told BILD. “I never negotiated with FC Bayern about Jonas Hofmann."
Leicester set sights on Ajax winger Neres
Leicester City have set their sights on Ajax winger David Neres.
According to Ajax Showtime, the Foxes are planning to swoop for the 24-year-old before the August 31 transfer deadline.
Neres was linked with Manchester United earlier in his career, but his stock has fallen lately, and he only has two years left to run on his current contract.
Juve working to sign Icardi on loan
Juventus are working to try and sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi on loan - according to Corriere Della Sera.
The Bianconeri will also have the option to buy the 28-year-old outright next summer if the deal goes through without a hitch.
Icardi has been pushed down the squad pecking order at PSG following the arrival of Lionel Messi, who signed for the club on a free transfer after leaving Barcelona earlier this summer.
Willian set to complete Corinthians switch
After six days negotiations… Willian to Corinthians, agreement reached and here-we-go soon! Paperworks to be signed on Monday, last details to be sorted and then Willian will travel to Brazil to sign with Timão. 🛩🇧🇷 #Corinthians— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021
Arsenal will let Willian leave on a free. #AFC https://t.co/AXIHRDyzhk pic.twitter.com/pwKUwK4Iy3
Carvajal: Hopefully Mbappe can join Madrid before transfer window closes
Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal is hopeful that he will be able to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the club before the summer transfer window closes.
Los Blancos squeezed past Betis on Saturday with the help of a Carvajal volley to bounce back from their 3-3 draw against Levante last weekend.
And their chances of regaining the Primera Division might improve further should they succeed in landing the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the coming days.
Muller admits to Messi and Ronaldo dream
Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller has admitted that he would have loved to have seen Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play together across the final years of their career.
The Argentine and Portuguese have both made sport-shaking moves in recent weeks, with long-term Barcelona favourite Messi making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain, while Juventus star Ronaldo has sealed an already famous homecoming to Manchester United.
The prospect of the two playing alongside each other however did appear credible at one point following the former's move to Paris and amid talk the latter wished to leave Turin - and now Germany star Muller has stated that it would have only been a boon for the sport.
Dortmund interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi
Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan - but the Blues are currently refusing to let the England international head through the exit door, Goal understands.
Palace prep crucial double swoop
Crystal Palace are out to make a major double swoop to end the transfer window, for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, per The Scottish Sun.
Patrick Vieira will make a raid on his former club for striker Nketiah, who previously spent time on loan at Leeds, while looking to make a move north of the border too.
The new Eagles boss has already added Will Hughes to his squad and is looking to put the finishing touches on before the deadline comes.
Tottenham chase Emerson loan
Tottenham are working on a move to bring Emerson from Barcelona on loan after the Blaugrana knocked back a swap deal, per The Telegraph.
Spurs originally tried to bring the Catalan man to the club and send Serge Aurier the other way.
But despite Ronald Koeman's side snubbing that offer, the Lilywhites are busy chasing up a short-term move for the Brazil international.
Lingard back in West Ham frame (Daily Star)
His price could be cut following Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester arrival
West Ham are plotting a cut-price bid for Jesse Lingard after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, says the Daily Star.
The England international, a member of Gareth Southgate's most recent squad, spent the latter half of last term on loan with the Hammers, to great success.
David Moyes' side looked to have been priced out of a move earlier in the summer, but with Ronaldo's return, they feel they could still snatch a deal.
Kean set for Juventus medical
Moise Kean has just landed in Torino in order to complete his move to Juventus from Everton. The agreement has been reached today - he’s joining on two years loan with potential buy obligation. 🛬⚪️⚫️ #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021
Man Utd to loan out James (The Sun)
Wales international on Leeds and Everton radar
Manchester United will look to ship Dan James out on loan following Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming, claims The Sun.
The Wales international is expected to leave Old Trafford on a short-term basis, with Leeds and Everton thought to be interested in his services.
James famously saw a move to the Whites collapse at the last hour shortly before he signed for the Red Devils.