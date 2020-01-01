Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Money not enough to tempt Cavani to Man Utd

Saint-Maximin tried to lure Soumare via FaceTime
Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin tried to persuade Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare to join the club by showing the training facilities on FaceTime, as reported by the Sun.
Saint-Maximin was trying to tempt the 20-year-old with a move to England, but the Frenchman decided to stay at Lille.
Steve Bruce revealed the Magpies were close to smashing their transfer record, but Soumare turned them down.
Tottenham were rejected by Southend over young striker
Sunderland and Tottenham both had bids for Southend United youngster Charlie Kelman turned down on deadline day, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.
Kelman rose through the youth ranks at Roots Hall and was subject to interest from both Spurs and the Black Cats.
The League Two club opted to hold onto the striker to aid in their bid to stabilise in the fourth tier.
Pizarro ready to consider Inter Miami
Rodolfo Pizarro is prepared to consider making the switch from Monterrey to David Beckham's Inter Miami if the buy-out clause in his contract can be met, as reported by ESPN.
The Mexico international has been listed as not for sale by his club but says he would be open to a move if the money can be met.
Inter are preparing to begin their first MLS season after securing the rights to the franchise last year.
Abraham hoped to 'steal Cavani's ideas'
Tammy Abraham is disappointed the club didn’t sign Edinson Cavani as he was eager to “steal his ideas".
Chelsea’s failure to bring in a new frontman means 15-goal Abraham is set to shoulder the burden for the Blues upfront for the rest of the campaign.
Money not enough to tempt Cavani to Man Utd
The striker surprisingly stayed put in January
Edinson Cavani's agent insists the money offered by Chelsea and Manchester United would not have been enough to tempt the Uruguayan to leave Paris Saint Germain, as reported by the Mirror.
The striker was hoping for a move to Atletico Madrid in January but was unable to force one through with just six months remaining until he becomes a free agent.
But his representative says that no amount of money could have pursuaded him to choose Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.