Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG prepare 'unbeatable' three-year Messi deal

Barcelona interested in De Ligt deal
Barcelona are interested in a move for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt over the summer, reports Sport.
The Netherlands international, 21, would be the second new face in the middle of defence, with Eric Garcia also set to complete a move from Manchester City in the coming months.
Norwich chase Celtic star Ajer
Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is a transfer target for Norwich City, reports the Scottish Sun.
The Canaries are keen to bolster their back line after clinching promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, although they may face competition from Newcastle and AC Milan for the 23-year-old Norwegian.
LA Galaxy II sign Lambe
Another signing for #LAGalaxyII 💙🤍💛#LosDos sign defender Owen Lambe: https://t.co/FmaBEONQq8 pic.twitter.com/ULeeacK9VR— LA Galaxy II (@LAGalaxyII) April 27, 2021
PSG prepare three-year Messi deal (TNT Sports)
French club will offer Leo 'unbeatable' contract
Paris Saint-Germain have already prepared a three-year contract to entice Barcelona star Lionel Messi to Ligue 1, claims TNT Sports.
The Argentine will be offered an initial two-season deal, with the option to extend for a further term, on terms the club considers "unbeatable".
Newcastle open talks with Murphy
Newcastle United have opened talks with Jacob Murphy in the hope of tying him down to a new deal, according to the Sun.
Murphy, 26, has attracted attention from the likes of Watford, Burnley and Rangers and will soon be entering the final year of his contract.
Premier League bosses to continue current TV deal
Premier League chiefs are willing to roll over the current television agreement into 2021-22 rather than renegotiate, according to the Mirror.
Talks with BT Sport, Sky Sports and Amazon have been put on hold due to the pandemic, while the absence of fans from the league has also complicated negotiations.