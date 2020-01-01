Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal could land Eriksen for just £12m

Eriksen would consider £12m Arsenal move
Dane apparently not put off by his Spurs history
Christian Eriksen would reportedly consider joining Arsenal should they make a move for him in the January transfer window despite his links with Tottenham, ESPN reports.
The Gunners have been linked with a cut-price deal to sign the Inter midfielder, who has fallen out of favour at San Siro under Antonio Conte.
ESPN claims that Mikel Arteta's side could sign Eriksen for as little as £12m ($16m), with the bargian price likely to appeal to the north London club.
Lukaku on Real Madrid's radar
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has emerged on Real Madrid's transfer radar - according to Don Balon.
The Belgian is currently valued at around €85 million (£76m/$101m), and has four years left to run on his current contract at San Siro.
Madrid are now considering a future move for Lukaku, with Karim Benzema approaching the latter stages of his career at 32.
Adelaide sign ex-Espanyol captain Javi Lopez
Adelaide sign ex-Espanyol captain Javi Lopez
Need to know more about our new signing? 👇 #AUFChttps://t.co/pKNPV2Q0Az
Ajax plotting Van Aanholt swoop
Ajax are plotting a January swoop for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt - according to Football Insider.
The Dutch outfit see the 30-year-old as the ideal replacement for Nicolas Tagliafico, who has been tipped to leave Johan Cruyff ArenA in 2020.
Palace tried to tie Van Aanholt down to fresh terms earlier this year but failed to reach an agreement over a new contract, and as it stands he will become a free agent at the end of the season.
Burnley strikers sign new contracts
Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra have signed new contracts with Burnley, the club have announced.
The two forwards have both penned renewed terms with the Clarets until the summer of 2022.
Madrid yet to receive any offers for Ramos
Real Madrid have not yet received any formal offers for Sergio Ramos - according to COPE.
The 34-year-old will be free to speak to any potential suitors in January, with his current contract set to expire next summer.
Ramos wants to extend his stay at Madrid, but they have yet to open formal talks with the defender over a renewal.
Wilshere 'drops Rangers hint' with training location
Jack Wilshere is keeping himself fit by training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai - where Rangers spent their winter break in January.
The England international midfielder is a free agent after being released by West Ham earlier this season and has been linked with several clubs, including the Scottish Premiership leaders.
Wilshere wrote on Instagram: "Working hard in Dubai at the amazing Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex with the same hunger as always."
Benitez 'would return to Newcastle if takeover happens'
Rafa Benitez would become Newcastle United manager again if the Premier League club's long-touted takeover by a Saudi consortium finally happens, claims Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.
Benitez was a popular figure at Newcastle but departed in 2019 amid disagreements with chairman Mike Ashley over transfers, with Steve Bruce taking his place.
Balague has suggested Benitez would be open to a St. James' Park reunion should Ashley depart, saying on YouTube: "He would love to come to the Premier League, and my answer would be ‘yes’, if the takeover takes place.
"If it’s the same people taking over the club and still want him he would say yes to the possibility of going back to Newcastle because there is still a little bit of unfinished business there.”
Arsenal 'will not loan out Pepe despite Arteta talks'
The winger has struggled at Emirates Stadium but will not be allowed to depart in January
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will sit down with Nicolas Pepe to discuss the winger's form and attitude, but there are no plans to let him leave the club, according to The Times.
Pepe has struggled for form since his £72 million move from Lille last year, and he was sent off for a petulant headbutt during Arsenal's goalless draw with Leeds last weekend.
That incident is said to have given Arteta further doubts about a player who has started only two games this season, however with the Gunners facing a busy schedule domestically and in Europe, Pepe will remain part of the squad this season.
Stop complaining, Conte: Inter coach out of excuses
While discussing his time at Chelsea, Antonio Conte blamed the club's inability to sign the players he most desperately wanted for his failure to leave a lasting legacy at Stamford Bridge.
No coach always gets exactly what, or who, he wants. It is the nature of the game. There is intense competition among elite clubs for elite players. Conte, though, has repeatedly clashed with his employers over their perceived failings in the transfer market.
He nearly quit Inter in the summer after attacking the board for not sanctioning the transfer he wanted - but with the club struggling in Serie A and having to fight in their Champions League group, the excuses are wearing thin. Mark Doyle takes a look for Goal here.
Tottenham interested in Mainz star Mateta
Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Calcio Mercato.
Jose Mourinho wants to bring in the 23-year-old in order to increase competition for places upfront at Spurs next year.
Mateta has scored seven goals in eight Bundesliga appearances for Mainz this season.
Arsenal monitoring Valencia winger Musah
Arsenal are monitoring Valencia winger Yunus Musah - according to 90min.
Everton, Leeds United and Wolves are also keeping tabs on the 17-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in 2022.
Arsenal have regularly sent scouts to watch Musah at Mestalla, but he is in no hurry to leave Valencia at this stage of his career.
Ex-Chelsea defender Nartey joins Burnley
Ex-Chelsea defender Nartey joins Burnley
Leipzig looking to beat Arsenal to Szoboszlai
RB Leipzig are looking to beat Arsenal to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai - according to Football Insider.
The German outfit are hoping to win the race for the 20-year-old's signature by offering to loan him back to Salzburg.
However, the Gunners have made several enquiries over Szoboszlai, and a bidding war could be on the cards in the January window.
Mingueza hungry for more after Barca debut
Barcelona debutant Oscar Mingueza could not hide his delight after coming through his first experience with flying colours against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.
Mingueza, 21, started for the Catalans to make his maiden senior appearance in the Champions League as coach Ronald Koeman shuffled his first XI following Saturday's defeat to Atletico Madrid.
Pedri, Trincao, Sergino Dest, Carles Alena and Junior Firpo also featured in a youthful line-up, while the likes of Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann dropped to the bench and Lionel Messi was left out of the matchday squad altogether.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Mainz open to Mateta sale
Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has conceded the club would consider any sizable bids for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.
"A forward who is fit again and...in demand despite the virus," Schroder told BILD.
“[If an outrageous offer comes in] we would then need to sit down and discuss it. We rejected something last winter and in summer, too."
PSV trying to lock down Dumfries
PSV Eindhoven are hoping to re-sign captain Denzel Dumfries, according to De Telegraaf.
The right-back is set to be rewarded with an improved salary, while PSV hope the new deal will ensure maximum profit should he be sold in the future.
Celtic keen to make Laxalt loan permanent
Celtic are contemplating buying AC Milan defender Diego Laxalt as he continues to impress on loan in Scotland.
Milan News claim a permanent move is now being discussed with Laxalt still highly regarded by AC Milan.
Cavani and Van de Beek adapting to Man Utd style - Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise upon summer signings Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani after their 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Both Van de Beek and Cavani played the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford with an early brace from Bruno Fernandes followed up a penalty from Marcus Rashford and a late Daniel James strike.
Van de Beek was a reliable distrubuter in midfield, while Cavani worked tirelessly in the final third as the Red Devils claimed a third straight victory in all competitions.
Chelsea keen to re-sign Silva
Chelsea are already in talks with Thiago Silva's representatives about a contract extension, claims TuttoMercatoWeb.
The Blues have been so impressed with the Brazil veteran they want to lock him down until 2022.
Arsenal offered Eriksen
The former Spurs star is up for grabs
Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Inter outcast Christian Eriksen but don't plan to make a move for the midfielder, claims the Daily Star.
Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are now expected to compete for the Denmark star's signature in January.
Wigan to release Garner
Striker Joe Garner will be released by Wigan, reports Wigan Today.
The 32-year-old requested a release from his contract which the club has decided to grant.
Chelsea still relying on Giroud
Frank Lampard has stressed the important of Olivier Giroud to Chelsea after he scored a winner against Rennes on Tuesday.
"I think Oli knows how much I am happy with him. I hope he knows how much I rely on him," Lampard said post-match.
"Every player wants to play every game and that's an impossible part of my job to keep them all happy but hopefully he knows and feels content."
Tevez calls for calm about Boca future
La gente de Boca tiene q estar tranquila que voy a seguir en el club!!! Cuando tome una decisión sobre mi futuro son los primeros q van a saber sobre ella . Digo esto porq están especulando sobre mi futuro cuando mañana tenemos una final !! pic.twitter.com/ZQefQz4miv— Carlitos Tevez (@__CarlitosTevez) November 24, 2020