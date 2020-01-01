Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal could land Eriksen for just £12m

Dane apparently not put off by his Spurs history

Christian Eriksen would reportedly consider joining should they make a move for him in the January transfer window despite his links with , ESPN reports.

The Gunners have been linked with a cut-price deal to sign the midfielder, who has fallen out of favour at San Siro under Antonio Conte.

ESPN claims that Mikel Arteta's side could sign Eriksen for as little as £12m ($16m), with the bargian price likely to appeal to the north London club.