Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set £150m Kane price tag

Arsenal to shed Lacazette in 'fire sale' (The Sun)
The Gunners are looking to rid themselves of veteran players on high wages
Arsenal have formed a plan to offload the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz this summer, writes The Sun - particularly if they fail to qualify for Europe.
Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are also on the chopping block and are expected to command £25 million ($35m) apiece.
The Gunners have been financially strained since the beginning of the pandemic, adding urgency to their mission of slashing wages.
Galaxy sign 15-year-old academy product
The LA Galaxy have signed 15-year-old midfielder Alex Alcala to his first professional contract in a move officially announced on their club website.
"Alex is a young talent who we are pleased will develop in a professional environment," said general manager Dennis te Kloese. "We believe that the structure and resources that we will provide him will allow him to continue to grow as both a player and a person. We look forward to Alex representing our club."
Man City and Man Utd made big Coman offers (Bild)
The Premier League clubs could continue their pursuits in the next window
Sport Bild writes that both Manchester United and Manchester City made significant offers for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman last summer, with United willing to pay Coman at least €8 million ($9.6m) per year and City wanting him as a swap for Leroy Sane, who went on to join the German club anyway.
Coman has since doubled down on his desire to remain at Bayern Munich for the forseeable future, saying a couple of weeks ago that he wants to extend his contract.
But Sport Bild believes that intention won't stop the Manchester clubs from trying again to add the 24-year-old.
AC Milan focus on Getafe left-back
AC Milan will make Getafe left-back Mathias Olivera a priority this summer, writes Mundo Deportivo.
The 23-year-old has a relatively affordable €20 million ($24m) release clause, but there's speculation he could be acquired for even less than that if Getafe are desperate to offload him quickly for financial support.
Tottenham set £150m Kane price tag (Daily Mail)
The striker is available – but only for a massive fee
Tottenham have set a £150 million ($208m) transfer price for top scorer Harry Kane, according to The Daily Mail, and won't consider any offers worth less than their requested fee.
Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs reportedly interested in Kane.
Kane has scored 13 Premier League goals this campaign, making it seven straight seasons with a double-digit goal tally. While Spurs' rivals are also looking abroad for attacking additions, his stellar domestic track record provides a unique draw.