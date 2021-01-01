Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to let Umtiti leave for nothing

Tottenham edge closer to Sarr
Deal at final stages for talented midfielder Pape Sarr to Tottenham from Metz. The verbal agreement has been reached between the two clubs - now discussing on Sarr staying on loan at Metz until June 2022. ⚪️🤝 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021
Talks ongoing on personal terms. Details still to be sorted.
Shaqiri completes €6m move to Lyon
Swiss star makes Ligue 1 switch
Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has completed his move to Lyon on a €6 million (£5m/$7m), three-year deal, plus add-ons.
The Switzerland international swaps the Premier League for Ligue 1 following a triumphant three-year spell that saw him win domestic, European and world honours at Anfield.
Now, he arrives at Groupama Stadium on a contract that runs through June 2024, bringing to an end a six-year stay in England that also included a three-year spell with Stoke City.
Woodburn completes Hearts loan
Ben Woodburn has completed a season-long loan move to Hearts.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2021
Good luck for the season ahead, @BenWoodburn 👊
West Ham line up Bamba as Lingard alternative
West Ham have identified Jonathan Bamba as a possible playmaking alternative to Manchester United star Jesse Lingard.
The Hammers remain keen on returning a former loanee to the London Stadium, but Express Sport claims a highly-rated talent at Lille is also in their sights.
Rice remains 'dream target' for Man Utd (MEN)
West Ham midfielder wanted at Old Trafford
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice remains a "dream target" for Manchester United, claims the Manchester Evening News.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to add another holding options to his ranks before the next deadline passes, but any further business will likely require sales to be sanctioned first.
Wolves line up £7m bid for Moore
Football Insider claims that Wolves are readying a £7 million ($10m) bid for Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore.
The 29-year-old Wales international was playing non-league football as recently as January 2017, but could now be offered a Premier League opportunity at Molineux.
Man Utd still keen on Camavinga (ESPN)
Red Devils wants Rennes starlet
ESPN reports that Manchester United remain interested in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.
The talented teenager has been attracting admiring glances from across Europe and a move to Old Trafford this summer is considered to be unlikely.
Simeone wants another striker at Atletico
Jones open to Championship offers
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is, according to Football League World, open to offers from the Championship.
The versatile 29-year-old, who has been ravaged by injury problems, has not figured for the Red Devils since January 2020 and has tumbled down the Old Trafford pecking order.
Real Madrid looking at Laporte (Mundo Deportivo)
Blancos keen on Man City defender
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is a player registering on Real Madrid's radar, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Spain international has slipped out of favour at the reigning Premier League champions and may be offered a fresh start at Santiago Bernabeu.
Man Utd loan Williams to Norwich City
📝 Norwich City are delighted to confirm the season-long loan signing of Manchester United full-back, Brandon Williams!— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 23, 2021
🏴 #WelcomeWilliams 🏴
Roma interested in Barca defender Lenglet
Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is the subject of interest from Roma - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
Jose Mourinho is eager to bring the 26-year-old to Stadio Olimpico before the transfer window closes as he seeks extra cover at the back.
Lenglet still had five years remaining on his current deal at Camp Nou, but Barca are open to selling as they continue to negotiate their way through a financial crisis.
Rice to reject West Ham extension offers
Declan Rice will reject any new contract offers from West Ham in the near future as he seeks a move to a bigger club - according to The Times.
The 22-year-old still has three years on his current deal, but the Hammers are eager to tie him down to fresh terms amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.
Rice is very much open to a transfer, but West Ham will likely demand around £100 million ($137m) for a prized asset.
Atletico reach agreement to sign Cunha
Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Hertha Berlin striker Matheus Cunha - according to Sky Germany.
The 22-year-old will move to Wanda Metropolitano for €30 million (£26m/$35m) after the final details of the agreement are sorted out in the coming days.
Everton also made an approach for Cunha, but his first choice next destination has always been La Liga.
Barca ready to let Umtiti leave for nothing (SPORT)
French defender nearing Camp Nou exit
Barcelona are willing to let Samuel Umtiti leave the club for nothing before the transfer window closes - according to Diario Sport.
The Blaugrana are eager to get the Frenchman off their books, and have received offers from Nice and Monaco.
Umtiti is holding out for a Champions League club, but Barca will let him go on a free transfer if he agrees to join a lesser club as they continue to try and reduce their wage bill.
Tuchel discusses transfers after Chelsea's win at Arsenal
Thomas Tuchel discussed transfers after Chelsea's win at Arsenal, admitting that "we maybe don't have the biggest squad".
Chelsea built on their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the new season by beating Arsenal 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, thanks to first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.
The Blues spent £98 million ($134m) to re-sign Lukaku from Inter after adding backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli to their ranks on a free transfer, but have been tipped to dip back into the market before the August 31 deadline.
Read more on Goal.
Palace want £10m Nketiah deal
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is, according to The Athletic, plotting a £10 million ($14m) raid for Eddie Nketiah.
The Crystal Palace boss is aware of the need to get more goals into his squad, with an England U21 international being lined up to provide that threat.
Everton join the hunt for Sarr
Another defender that could be heading out of Chelsea is Malang Sarr, with Gianluca Di Marzio claiming that Everton form part of that hunt.
The Blues are keen to get more regular game time into a 22-year-old Frenchman and may agree to loan him out to a Premier League rival.
Chelsea maintain Kounde contact as West Ham want Zouma
Chelsea have kept in touch with Sevilla's Jules Kounde as they continue to weigh up a move amid a possible Kurt Zouma sale.
West Ham have a verbal agreement in place with Chelsea over a £26 million ($35m) move but have struggled to convince Zouma to move to London Stadium.
Check out the full story here.
Fresh terms for Brighton star
Albion are delighted to announce that Solly March has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024! 😁— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 23, 2021
🤝 @FirstTouchGames
Guardiola makes Man City spending admission
Pep Guardiola admits that Manchester City have an "obligation" to spend on top talent, but the Blues boss is still refusing to be drawn on whether or not he will move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane before the summer transfer window closes.
The Blues boss has said: "When we decided to not sign a contract for Aguero and people say what we're going to do, I said many times: it'll depend on the market, the options."
Traore remains a target for Spurs
Tottenham got a good look at Adama Traore in their last Premier League outing, and The Telegraph reports that Wolves winger remains of interest to Spurs.
Nuno, who knows all about the jet-heeled Spain international from his time as manager at Molineux, is readying a big-money bid.
Marseille target RB Leipzig forward Sorloth
Marseille have identified RB Leipzig forward Alexander Sorloth as a transfer target - according to Le 10 Sport.
The French outfit want the 25-year-old to replace Dario Benedetto, who joined Elche earlier this summer.
Sorloth scored five goals in 29 Bundesliga outings for Leipzig in the 2020-21 campaign.
Kimmich pens fresh terms at Bayern
#JK2025 👉🏽😲🤹🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/qzd9QFNwNE— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 23, 2021
Napoli make Pjanic approach
Napoli have made an approach for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to Corriere Dello Sport.
Juventus are keen on re-signing the 31-year-old, but their Italian rivals are hoping to win the race for his signature.
Pjanic is one of several first team stars Barca are trying to sell to reduce their overall wage bill.
Milan & Barca vying for Bernardo Silva
Milan and Barcelona are vying for the signature of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva - according to Le 10 Sport.
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the 27-year-old is seeking a way out of Etihad Stadium this summer.
Milan and Barca are both weighing up bids for Bernardo, who still has four years left on his current contract.
RB Leipzig maintain Ilaix interest
News #Moriba: Leipzig is interested in him. He could move to @DieRotenBullen if Sabitzer would leave the club. There was a contact between the players management and RB. Sabitzer and Moriba have got the same agent. @SPORT1 #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/IidWhYpuxZ— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 22, 2021
Camavinga allowed to leave Rennes
There are chances for Eduardo Camavinga to leave Rennes in the final 8 days of the transfers market. He’ll not sign a new long-term deal with Rennes, so they’re open to sell Camavinga for €35m fee. 🔴🇫🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021
It depends on the offers in the next few days. Open race.
Benfica make Radonjic deal official
✍️ Nemanja Radonjić announced.— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) August 22, 2021
#WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/ZbrYBNuhwR
AC Milan plot Messias bid
AC Milan are considering a late move for Crotone midfielder Junior Messias.
The 30-year-old is wanted by Fiorentina, Atalanta and Torino, but no team has been able to match Crotone's €10 million (£9m/$12m) asking price.
Calciomercato reports that Milan rate the Brazilian highly and could snap him up in the coming days.
Man City prepare new Kane bid (Telegraph)
Chairman Daniel Levy determined not to sell England star
Manchester City will make another push to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the coming week, according to The Telegraph.
The England international came off the bench to play almost 20 minutes as Spurs beat Wolves 1-0 on Sunday, but coach Nuno Espirito Santo could offer no guarantees that he will be there to face Pacos De Ferreira in the upcoming Europa Conference League play-off clash.
But while City are set to make a new attempt to buy the striker, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy still does not want to sell him this summer and the north London team could still force him to stay.
Burnley push to sign Christie from Celtic
Burnley are not giving up on hope of signing Ryan Christie from Celtic.
Daily Record says the Premier League side are prepared to make another attempt to land him before the transfer window closes, though Southampton and Sampdoria are also said to be interested.
Tottenham make offer for Juventus midfielder McKennie (Tuttosport)
Spurs offer Ndombele in exchange for USMNT international
Tottenham have made contact with Juventus to discuss a deal for Weston McKennie, Tuttosport reports.
The Serie A side are willing to sell the midfielder and Spurs director Fabio Paratici has reached out to his old club.
They are willing to offer Tanguy Ndombele in exchange, knowing the Bianconeri looked at the Frenchman when he was at Lyon.
No bids for Arsenal target Maddison - Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers insists there have been no offers for Leicester midfielder James Maddison.
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old and have just over a week before the transfer window closes.
But the Foxes manager says no one has contacted the club, telling reporters:
"There have been things this year around James, it was all paper talk, gossip, because there was never an enquiry, never a bid."