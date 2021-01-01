Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to let Umtiti leave for nothing

Swiss star makes Ligue 1 switch

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has completed his move to Lyon on a €6 million (£5m/$7m), three-year deal, plus add-ons.

The Switzerland international swaps the Premier League for Ligue 1 following a triumphant three-year spell that saw him win domestic, European and world honours at Anfield.

Now, he arrives at Groupama Stadium on a contract that runs through June 2024, bringing to an end a six-year stay in England that also included a three-year spell with Stoke City.

