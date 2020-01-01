Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool join race for Sancho

Atlanta sign Estudiantes winger
MLS club Atlanta United have secured the services of Estudiantes attacker Manuel Castro.
The 24-year-old moves to the United States on a six-month loan having only joined Estudiantes in January last year.
Castro will occupy an international roster slot at Atlanta.
Malaga were €2m away from signing teenage Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo was almost signed by Malaga as a teenager, according to the man in charge of their recruitment at the time, Carlos Rincon.
The Portugal star, who has gone on to win five Ballons d’Or in a career which has taken him to Manchester United, Real Madrid, and now Juventus, was spotted by Malaga’s scouts during his time in Sporting youth academy.
Rincon and his team looked at Ronaldo in Denmark at the European Under-17 Championships in 2002, and as a result, began a scouting process.Read the full story here on Goal!
Ighalo not allowed to train at Man Utd training ground
New Red Devils signing Odion Ighalo is being forced to train away from the club's training ground due to ongoing coronavirus precautions, according to the Mirror.
Having only recently arrived in Manchester from China, Ighalo is still within the mandated 14-day incubation period, with United not taking any risks with their new striker.
The 30-year-old is expected to start working with his new team-mates over the weekend before Monday's clash against Chelsea.
Chelsea battling Man Utd for £50m Bellingham
The teenager has started a bidding war
Birmingham City prodigy Jude Bellingham has attracted serious interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United.
The Sun claims that the Blues and Red Devils are ready to pay up to £50 million ($64m) for the 16-year-old, who is also being watched by Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Borussia Dortmund are closely monitoring the situation too and may look to make a serious move once they sell Jadon Sancho.
Man Utd bid for Tolisso rejected
Bayern Munich turned down a loan offer from Manchester United for Corentin Tolisso in January, reports Kicker.
The Frenchman has struggled to secure regular football this season, but Bayern felt their squad was too thin to allow the player to leave.
Rather than Tolisso, the Red Devils did ultimately sign Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo late in the transfer window.
Liverpool join race for Sancho
The England winger remains hot property
Borussia Dortmund can now add Liverpool to Jadon Sancho's list of admirers.
According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have informed the German club of their desire to sign the English attacker this summer.
Dortmund are set to demand at least £100 million (€119m/$129m) for Sancho with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea among other Premier League clubs circling.