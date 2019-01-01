Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic at Tottenham

Gabriel pens new Benfica deal
Benfica's 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel has signed a new contract with the Portuguese champions, keeping him at the club until 2024.
✍ Gabriel renovou contrato com o SL Benfica até 2024!#PeloBenfica— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) November 21, 2019
Milan rivalling Inter and Dortmund for Giroud
AC Milan are considering Olivier Giroud as an alternative to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to Sky Sport Italia.
However, they have some catching up to do with Borussia Dortmund and rivals Inter, who are currently believed to be favourites for his signature.
Giroud, 33, is expected to leave Chelsea in January as he looks to secure first-team football with an eye on France's Euro 2020 squad.
Bale to Spurs suggestions 'a joke'
Madrid are unlikely to sanction a January exit
Suggestions that Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid for a sensational return to Tottenham in the January transfer window are 'a joke', the Daily Mail report.
Sources close to Bale believe a move to the Chinese Super League is still a more likely outcome, but that he is unlikely to be allowed to leave the Spanish capital in the upcoming window.
Bale is set for an interesting reception in his next outing for Madrid following his recent 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.' flag antics.
Leicester open Maddison contract talks
Leicester have opened talks with James Maddison over a new contract as they look to stave off interest in the 22-year-old, claim the Daily Mail.
Maddison, who recently made his England debut, still has more than three years on his current deal but is attracting interest from plenty of big clubs.
It is claimed Maddison's wages would double if an agreement is found.
Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic at Tottenham
The pair have worked together twice before
Jose Mourinho is considering a move for free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to the Telegraph.
The pair enjoy an excellent working relationship, with the Swede previously having played for the new Tottenham boss at both Inter and Manchester United.
Ibrahimovic would likely serve as a backup to Harry Kane, with Spurs yet to replace former understudy Fernando Llorente after he left over the summer.