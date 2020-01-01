Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Grealish ahead of Sancho as Man Utd priority

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
PSG letting Cavani go would be a very big mistake - Anelka

2020-06-07T00:00:05Z

Nicolas Anelka believes Paris Saint-Germain allowing Edinson Cavani to join another club next season would be a "very big mistake".

After moving to Paris in 2013 from Napoli, the 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel with his contract due to expire at season's end. 

PSG's recent purchase of Mauro Icardi would seem to suggest Cavani, who has been linked with interest from Inter and Atletico Madrid, won't be staying in Paris. 

Daniel James set for loan move

2020-06-06T22:55:35Z

Manchester United are preparing to renew Daniel James' contract and then release the winger on loan, claims the Sun

James, 22, has been a regular fixture in the United first team this season but could find opportunities harder to come by should Jadon Sancho arrive to take the right-wing position.

RB Leipzig sports director Mitchell heading for Monaco

2020-06-06T22:45:16Z

Monaco are close to unveiling Paul Mitchell as their new sports director, according to L'Equipe.

The Englishman is currently at RB Leipzig, where he has overseen the club's growth into a major German contender over the past few seasons.

Kuyt quits as Feyenoord Under-19's coach

2020-06-06T22:35:47Z

Dirk Kuyt has stepped down as Feyenoord Under-19s coach and will take a break from football, according to the Mirror

The former Liverpool star is going through divorce proceedings and wishes to focus on his family.

Grealish ahead of Sancho as Man Utd priority

2020-06-06T22:25:28Z

Aston Villa captain at top of Solskjaer's wishlist

Jack Grealish has pushed ahead of Jadon Sancho as Manchester United's summer transfer priority, claims the Mirror

The Aston Villa skipper could be available for around £80 million ($101m), while Borussia Dortmund are likely to hold out for a transfer fee impossible to meet in the current economic climate.

Gerrard raves after Rangers sign Leicester defender Bassey

2020-06-06T22:15:00Z

Steven Gerrard was thrilled after Rangers struck a deal to sign Leicester City defender Calvin Bassey on a four-year contract.

Rangers boss Gerrard said the Scottish Premiership side had competition from multiple teams for the signature of the 20-year-old, who has played at left-back and centre-back.

Leicester will be due to receive training compensation when the pre-contract move goes through once the transfer window opens.

