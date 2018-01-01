Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Icardi hoping for Man Utd move this summer

Inter director Piero Ausilio says that he does not believe the club would have never been able to afford Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese became available earlier this year, per Tuttosport.

The striker joined Serie A champions Juventus from Real Madrid after the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign, and has since proved unsurprisingly to be an astute addition to the Scudetto holders.

Ausilio though, in a wide-ranging interview, admitted that Juve’s Milan-based rivals would have not been able to muster the financial power to both sign and retain Ronaldo, despite their interest.