Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal face PSG competition for Aouar

Chelsea outcast Bakayoko wanted by Napoli
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for Napoli, reports DiMarzio.
AC Milan were said to be interested in him but were put off by Chelsea's asking price, but former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso would apparently like to reunite with him in Naples.
PSG and Hertha Berlin are also said to be monitoring Bakayoko's situation.
Fofana leaves Lyon
Boubacar Fofana has joined @ServetteFC on a free transfer, with a 45 per cent sell-on clause.— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) October 1, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/m9P8vD6Iq9 pic.twitter.com/JkNbJIMSyR
Juve's Rugani closes on Rennes move
Tottenham agree Vinicius loan with £36m option to buy
Tottenham have agreed a deal with Benfica to loan forward Carlos Vinicius, Goal has learned, with a sizeable fee if they exercise their option to buy.
PSG rival Arsenal for Aouar
Al-Khelaifi working towards deal
Paris Saint-Germain are rivalling Arsenal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to l'Equipe.
Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have been in contact with Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas twice this week.
“Things haven’t enormously advanced," Aulas said on Wednesday. "We know that three major clubs are interested in Houssem. Two in the short term. One in the medium term.”