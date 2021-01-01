Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal close in on Sporting striker Tomas

Sporting are ready to cash in on the teenage forward

Arsenal are nearing a deal to sign Sporting striker Tiago Tomas at the end of the season, reports The Sun.

The 18-year-old is believed to have a £52 million ($72m) release clause in the five-year contract he signed at the Portuguese club last summer.

However, the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means Sporting are ready to consider offers as low as £20m ($28m), with Gunners technical director Edu in advanced talks with Sporting director of football Hugo Viana over a transfer.