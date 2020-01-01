Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale could be set for long-term Tottenham stay

The Welsh star's return to Spurs could be for the long term

are set to confirm the loan signing of Gareth Bale from imminently, but the deal could possibly become long term.

The 31-year-old will join Spurs until the end of the season, but The Sun are reporting the north London club will look to extend the deal for another campaign if Bale proves to be a success.

Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the 2022 season.