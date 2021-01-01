Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City will let Laporte go for £60m

Radonjic to complete Benfica move
Nemanja Radonjic is close to joining Benfica, according to L'Equipe.
Marseille have agreed to let him leave on loan with an option to buy for around €8 million (£7m/$9m).
Granada sign Rochina
Ruben Rochina will continue his career at Granada, coach Robert Moreno has confirmed.
The 30-year-old winger will join Granada on a free transfer having left Levante when his contract expired.
"He has experience and comes to add and contribute to the team. He has made a great effort to be with us. All those who have come had the intention of coming," Moreno said after his side's clash against Valencia.
Atalanta and Cagliari set for Lammers-Nandez swap
Atalanta are close to signing Nahitan Nandez on loan from Cagliari, while striker Sam Lammers will go the opposite direction.
Sky Sport in Italy reports the Serie A sides have had talks over a deal and are waiting on the players to agree to move. If Nandez does not join, Atalanta will try to sign Morten Thorsby or Sofyan Amrabat to strengthen their midfield instead.
AC Milan close to Pellegri signing
AC Milan are on the verge of signing Pietro Pellegri from Monaco, says Calciomercato.
The Serie A side will pay €1 million to get him on loan and will have an option to buy him for around €7m (£6m/$8m).
He will undergo a medical in Milan on Sunday before completing the move.
Lautaro rejected 'big offers' in order to stay at Inter
Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed Lautaro Martinez has rejected offers from other clubs and wants to stay at the Serie A champions.
Tottenham reached an agreement with Inter for the striker this summer worth £60 million ($82m), Goal can confirm, while Atletico Madrid were also reported to be interested in signing him.
But Marotta says that Lautaro, 23, had knocked back offers from elsewhere and has made it clear he does not want to be sold.
Real plot laid raid for Mbappe (AS)
Blancos to move for World Cup winner
Real Madrid will, according to AS, launch a late raid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe before the summer window closes.
The Blancos have long been linked with the World Cup winner and will move for him again 48 hours before the deadline passes if PSG are unable to agree a new contract with a prized asset.
West Ham want De Jong
With Sevilla snapping up Rafa Mir, Luuk de Jong could soon be taking on a new challenge.
West Ham are aware of that, with 90min claiming that the experienced Dutch striker - who has previously spent time on loan at Newcastle - may be taken to the London Stadium.
Spurs ready £9m bid for Duarte
Tottenham are, according to IDEAL, ready to make a £9 million ($12m) bid for Granada defender Domingos Duarte.
They may, however, have to raise the stakes a little higher as his release clause is currently set at £26m ($35m).
Newcastle and Wolves open Hoppe talks
Newcastle and Wolves have entered into talks regarding a deal for USMNT star Matthew Hoppe, claims Football Insider.
The Schalke forward has also been linked with Everton after suffering relegation out of the Bundesliga last season.
Alba close to pay cut agreement with Barcelona
Barcelona will announce a new deal for Jordi Alba next week, says Sport.
The full-back is close to agreeing to a reduced salary at the Camp Nou side to help reduce the wage bill.
Sampdoria in Ljajic talks with Besiktas
Sampdoria are in talks to bring Adem Ljajic back to Serie A.
The former Roma and Inter midfielder has been absent from the Besiktas squad in the first two matches of the season and looks set to leave.
Sky Sport in Italy reports Sampdoria believe he would be a good fit for their system and are discussing a deal with the Turkish side and the 29-year-old.
Ancelotti discusses Mbappe to Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti says he does not know or care if Real Madrid will sign Kylian Mbappe.
The 22-year-old striker is in the last year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and continues to be linked to the Spanish giants.
But the Madrid boss is not concerned what happens with the forward as he is happy with his current team.
Celtic sign Juranovic
🇭🇷 𝗝𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗼𝘆 🟢🔥— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 21, 2021
We've reached an agreement to sign Croatian international, Josip Juranovic, subject to conditions! 🍀
Full details ⤵️#WelcomeJuranovic ✍️
One in, one out at Fiorentina
Christian Kouame has joined Anderlecht on loan from Fiorentina, the 23-year-old striker moving for the full 2021-22 season, it has been confirmed.
Meanwhile, Matija Nastasic has rejoined the Viola from Schalke, having previously spent time in Florence in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.
Dortmund admit to Delaney sale talks
Borussia Dortmund's head of first-team football, Sebastian Kehl, admits that there is “movement” on a potential move to Sevilla for Thomas Delaney.
“I can't confirm that yet,” Kehl told Sky Germany. “The only thing I can say is that a little something is happening. It has been a bit quieter in the last few days, but now there's a little movement.
“From our side it was also clear that we would only deal with something if it is about selling a player. We will therefore wait for the next few days, but we are prepared for all scenarios.”
Rice unhappy with £100m valuation
Declan Rice is unhappy with the £100 million price tag put on him by West Ham, the Telegraph reports.
It is said that Rice, 22, feels that the club have effectively priced him out of a move to a Champions League club.
The midfielder is committed to West Ham, but will not pen a new contract with the London side.
His current deal runs out in 2024, with the Irons having an option to extend that deal by an additional year.
Man Utd still working on Fernandes contract
Manchester United are, according to Fabrizio Romano, still working on a new contract for Bruno Fernandes.
The Portuguese playmaker is already tied to a deal through to 2025 but is happy to discuss an extension on improved terms.
Burnley to battle Palace for Hughes
The Daily Mail reports that Burnley are set to battle Crystal Palace for Watford midfielder Will Hughes.
The former Derby star looks to be heading out of Vicarage Road this summer on a cut-price deal as he has entered the final year of his contract.
Man Utd snubbed Ramsey-Matic swap
According to The Transer Window Podcast, Manchester United snubbed a Aaron Ramsey-Nemanja Matic swap proposal earlier in the summer.
Juventus are prepared to part with a Wales international midfielder this summer, and had been keen on taking an experienced Serb from the Red Devils as part of a trade agreement.
Fresh face in Florence
Matija Nastasic is a new Fiorentina player 🤝#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina #ACFFiorentina #Nastasichttps://t.co/2KVRquzItg— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) August 21, 2021
Jovic to stay but Mariano out at Real
Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to offer Luka Jovic a clean slate at Real Madrid, claims AS, but Mariano Diaz is surplus to requirements.
The Blancos will, therefore, look to get one striker off their books before the summer window closes.
Ronaldo tells Allegri he is staying at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has told Massimiliano Allegri that he is "staying at Juventus", with a summer of unwelcome transfer speculation being brought to a close in Turin.
With a Portuguese superstar entering the final 12 months of his contract with Serie A heavyweights, questions have been asked of how long he will be sticking around.
Check out what his current boss has had to say here.
Vlahovic a top target for Spurs
Tottenham have made Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic their top target if Harry Kane moves on this summer.
The Serbia international is attracting interest from across Europe, but La Reppubblica reports that Spurs will go all in on him if they find themselves short on a proven goalscorer.
Man City's Couto heads out on loan
We can confirm that Yan Couto has joined @SCBragaOficial on a season-long loan.— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 21, 2021
Best of luck, Yan! 🙌
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/IgLDtkUSEX
Spurs snub Ndombele-Tolisso swap deal
Tottenham have turned down a swap deal involving Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso, with the Bavarian outfit seeking to bring Tanguy Ndombele to Germany, per Sky Sport Germany.
Spurs have snubbed the Bundesliga champions' offer, which would have been a cash-plus-player deal.
Ndombele reportedly wishes to leave the Premier League side after being frozen out but has now seemingly seen his chances scuppered once more.
Milan sign Florenzi from Roma
Official Statement: Alessandro Florenzi ➡ https://t.co/qL7PF9Jt4l— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 21, 2021
Comunicato Ufficiale: @Florenzi ➡ https://t.co/tGjlodL08U #SempreMilan #NewPlayerUnlocked pic.twitter.com/hi7MNhNGxb
City interested in Moriba
Manchester City would be keen on Ilaix Moriba - but only if they could land the Barcelona starlet on a free transfer, per Mundo Deportivo.
The Blaugrana player looks set for a Camp Nou exit, with RB Leipzig considered to be his destination.
But if he was to remain in La Liga until the end of his contract, then a move to the Premier League champions could be on the cards.
Spurs set sights on Sarr
Tottenham have reportedly struck a deal to sign teenager Pape Matar Sarr from Metz, says Sky Sports News.
The midfielder, who won his first senior cap for Senegal earlier this year, is set to swap Ligue 1 for the Premier League.
He would become the fourth new arrival of the transfer window at Spurs, with Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini having all arrived in recent weeks.
Celtic mull further Japan transfers
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admits that he could return to the J-League in pursuit of further faces to join his Glasgow overhaul, via Sky Sports News.
The former Australia boss, who arrived in Scotland from Yokohama F. Marinos, has already brought Kyogo Furuhashi to the club from Japan, with six goals in six games so far for the former Vissel Kobe man.
Now, Postecoglou has mulled returning east for a further raid, though he has acknowledged that it may not be until the January transfer window that he does so.
Inter continue talks over Thuram & Correa
Inter remain in negotiations over the arrival of Lazio star Joaquin Correa and Parma's Marcos Thuram, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
In both cases the Nerazzurri are hoping to drive down the asking prices demanded by their Serie A rivals as they seek to invest the transfer windfall left by Romelu Lukaku's sale to Chelsea.
Getafe snap up Jankto
OFICIAL | Jakub Jankto nuevo futbolista del Getafe.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 20, 2021
¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona! 💙#JanktoAzulon pic.twitter.com/XoWeh35gkN
West Ham move for Bayo
West Ham have sprung into action in pursuit of Clemont's Mohamed Bayo, per Le10Sport.
The France-born, Guinea international has been the subject of interest from Lille this summer.
But David Moyes' side could beat them to the punch when it comes to the forward's future.
RB Leipzig move for Barca youngster Ilaix
RB Leipzig are looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Barca wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, reports Marca.
The Bundesliga side have made contact with their Liga counterparts over Ilaix, who has refused to sign a new contract at Camp Nou.
Cincinnati land defender Duvall
#FCCincy have signed defender Chris Duvall.— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) August 20, 2021
Welcome, @chrisduvall91!
📰: https://t.co/QNVOVo3Xxd pic.twitter.com/p2cRMEld2W
'Gilmour will want to be a Chelsea player'
Billy Gilmour will have his heart set on being "a Chelsea player" despite agreeing to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, says Alan Hutton, with the 20-year-old Scot praised for taking the brave decision to join Norwich on loan.
Despite making a senior breakthrough at his parent club, while also gracing a major international stage at Euro 2020, regular game time has proved hard to come by for a highly-rated midfielder.
With only 11 appearances taken in during each of the last two seasons in west London, Gilmour has opted to spread his wings and join Premier League new boys at Carrow Road for the 2021-22 campaign.
David Luiz closes on Flamengo move
Flamengo are close to making David Luiz their latest signing, reports Globoesporte.
The ex-Arsenal defender is now a free agent and could join ex-Manchester United man Andreas Pereira in moving back to Brazil with the Rio giants.
Chelsea look to sell before advancing with Kounde & Saul deals
Chelsea are looking to sell/offload some other players before take decisions on Koundé/Saúl deals. 🔵 #CFC @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2021
Zappacosta set to join Fiorentina on loan + option.
Bologna want Malang Sarr on loan.
Bakayoko one step away from joining AC Milan on loan.
Ugbo, decision soon.
Liverpool begin Salah contract talks
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with Mo Salah over a new long-term contract.
The Reds, Goal understands, are hoping to tie their star man down to a two-year extension, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025 and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.
Salah’s current deal, signed in 2018, has less than two years left to run, but Liverpool sources are confident an agreement will be reached, and that the 29-year-old will become the latest player to commit his long-term future, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.
Man City will let Laporte go for £60m (Daily Mail)
Juventus and Madrid linked to centre-back
Manchester City have named their price in order to part ways with unhappy defender Aymeric Laporte, claims the Daily Mail.
The Premier League champions will listen to bids worth £60 million or higher for Laporte, who last season dropped behind Ruben Dias and John Stones in the defensive pecking order.
Juventus and Real Madrid have both been recently linked to the centre-back's services.
Southampton seal Lyanco arrival
Done deal, confirmed. Southampton have completed the agreement with Torino to sign Brazilian centre back Lyanco as Vestergaard replacement. 🔴🤝 #SaintsFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2021
Personal terms also agreed - contract until June 2025. Medical and paperworks to be signed soon. https://t.co/QuzI2YcGsA