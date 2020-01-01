Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus circling for Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek

have made a new bid to sign Lucas Verrisimo from Santos, Esporte Interativo claims.

The Portuguese giants initially wanted to land the centre-back on loan an option to buy in December 2021, the Eagles are ready to pay €1 million up front followed by more than €5m in instalments.

Instead of waiting to bring him to the Primeira Liga in February, when the Brazilian season ends, Benfica want him next month.

Santos have already accepted the offer but the move is not yet guaranteed to go through.