Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sane closing in on Bayern Munich move

'Messi will renew & summer return for Neymar possible'
Former Barcelona vice-president Emili Rousaud has said he believes Lionel Messi will soon sign a contract renewal, and that Neymar could return to the club in the summer.
Messi's deal with Barca runs through 2021 and the club legend has recently been linked with a shock move to Inter or Manchester City.
Neymar, meanwhile, attempted to force through a move to Camp Nou last summer but was unsuccessful.
A-League not returning until July at the earliest
Australia's A-League won't be returning until July at the earliest, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The competition, like most worldwide, was halted in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe.
Eight clubs have stood down players or staff so far, with Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix the only organisations to be still paying full salary currently.
Arsenal target Soler hopes to spend rest of career at Valencia - agent
Carlos Soler would be more than happy to finish his career with Valencia despite talk of a transfer abroad, according to his agent.
Soler has been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks with reports stating that Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Spanish midfielder.
Amazon want Tottenham stadium naming rights
Tech giant Amazon has emerged as a favourite to become the naming-rights sponsor of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs are yet to decide on a name partner for their venue, and the Daily Mail reports Amazon are keen to be associated.
Amazon already have a significant connection with the north London club, having been filming the All or Nothing docu-series during the recent season.
Nike is also believed to be interested in naming rights.
Sane closing in on Bayern move
The City star will get his wish to return to Germany imminently
Manchester City star Leroy Sane is closing in on a move to Bayern Munich, with protracted discussions between the two clubs nearing a conclusion, according to the Mirror.
The Bundesliga giants will offer City £70 million ($88m) for the 24-year-old - about half as much as what City demanded before the German international suffered a serious knee injury at the start of the season.
Sane's contract in Manchester expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Gunners eyeing £15m-rated Disasi
Arsenal are in discussions to sign talented Reims central defender Axel Disasi on a five-year contract.
With the 22-year-old valued at £15 million ($19m) and his contract expiring in 2020, the Ligue 1 side are open to selling their asset to the Gunners - who are keen on adding the French Under-20 international to their squad, according to Daily Mail.
The potential arrival of Disasi would compliment Arsenal's signing of fellow French centre-back William Saliba.