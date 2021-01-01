Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds in talks for Man Utd's Dan James

Willian has left Arsenal after agreeing to terminate the remaining two years of his contract and is set to sign for boyhood club Corinthians.

The 33-year-old signed a three-year deal when he joined on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer. However, he struggled to make an impact at the Emirates, scoring just once in 38 appearances.

After holding talks about his future, the winger has agreed to forego the wages he was owed for the final two years of his contract and become a free agent.

Read the full story on Goal!