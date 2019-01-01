Gerrard fears raid on Rangers
Steven Gerrard is afraid of a raid on Rangers, and believes it is possible he will lose at least one of his players before the close of the transfer window.
With reported interest in Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier, Gerrard admitted: "I predict that a bid will land for one of my players.
"I think you'll see some movement out. There's some offers swirling about for certain individuals, so there will be news broke over the seven or so days that are left.
"That could happen. There's nothing really solid yet that we have to make a decision on, but it's getting warmer as they days go by, so I predict there could be some outgoings."
Man Utd targeting Leicester's Maddison
Manchester United are planning to make a bid for another Leicester player, targeting playmaker James Maddison, reports the Mirror.
After landing defender Harry Maguire for a record £80 million ($98m) fee, they are ready to return for Maddison, who is thought to fit manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's style.
But to land Maddison, United will need to produce a bid similar to Maguire's with the Foxes reluctant to sell their star midfielder.
Monaco land €18m Maripan
Monaco have announced the signing of Chile international defender Guillermo Maripan on a five-year deal from Alaves.
The fee is said to be €18 million (£16m/$20m).
The club welcomed the signing of the 23-cap international, who moved to Spain from his native Chile in 2016.
PSG line up £100m Zaha as Neymar replacement
The Ligue 1 champions are sending a delegation to London to work on a deal
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to launch a £100 million ($123m) bid for Wilfried Zaha should Neymar depart this window, reports the Mirror.
Neymar has been at the centre of a transfer battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona and PSG view Zaha as a replacement who could excite the supporters should the Brazilian leave.
As a result, the Ligue 1 club are sending a delegation to London in order to see if a deal is possible.
Sanchez loan to be decided Monday
Alexis Sanchez will find out whether he will be able to make a season-long loan move to Inter on Monday, reports the Express.
Manchester United and Inter are in talks over how much of Sanchez's wages will be picked up by the Premier League club.
Sanchez has agreed a move to Inter and both clubs are believed to want to get a deal done before the transfer window closes.