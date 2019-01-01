Mirallas unlikely to sign for Fiorentina
Everton's Kevin Mirallas is unlikely to secure a permanent deal with Fiorentina.
The forward is currently on loan at the Serie A side, but has failed to impress so far and looks destined for a return to Goodison Park.
That's being reported by Liverpool Echo, who state Fiorentina aren't looking to sign the Belgian international beyond this season.
He's scored just two goals in 18 league appeances for the club this season.
Emery 'unlikely' to sign Suarez permanently
Arsenal will not be looking to keep Denis Suarez when his loan move with the club comes to an end.
This is according to The Daily Mirror, who report the north London side are more interested in signing Nicolo Barella.
The Arsenal boss is hoping to replace Aaron Ramsey with the Italian playmaker this summer, with the Wales international switching to Juventus in the coming months.
However, whether or not the Gunners are able to land the Cagliari midfielder depends upon their ability to sell players themselves to generate some more cash.
Lo Celso not focusing on interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid
Giovani Lo Celso says he is unconcerned by interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid as he continues to make his way during his loan stint with Real Betis.
"We'll see when the time comes. Barca and Real's interests, I don't think about that. I'm young and I still have a long career ahead of me.
United eyeing Saliba from Saint-Etienne
Manchester United are looking into the possibility of signing William Saliba from Saint-Etienne, according to Le10 Sport.
However, they are going to need to stump up €30 million (£25.6m) if they are to land the 18-year-old's signiture this summer.
Also, it's likely the French side will ask for Saliba to spend one more season on loan at the club before making the move permanently to Old Trafford.
Arsenal want to offload Ozil and Mkhitaryan
The Gunners want to make room for new players this summer
Unai Emery and Arsenal are looking to get rid of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer, according to The Daily Mirror.
This is down to the pair's high wages, with Emery wanting to spend the money elsewhere and recruit new players in other areas.
The Spaniard is hoping to bring in a new left winger, left-back, centre-back and attacking midfield during the upcoming transfer window.