Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Son's new Tottenham contract revealed

Watford pushing for new left-back
Watford manager Vladimir Ivic is keen for the club to sign a new left-back after an injury to Adam Masina.
"I am asking [for a left-back]. At the moment we need to see what's happening with Adam but with the information I have he will be back towards the end of January and start of February," Ivic said.
"At the moment we have just the one player with a left foot. Ken Sema has played all the games but in his position we would like somebody else who can give us an option.
"It's something I know we need but I need to work with the team and the squad we have to try and take 100 per cent from them."
Bayern Munich must assume Alaba will leave, says sporting director Salihamidzic
Bayern Munich must assume that David Alaba will leave the club with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic unable to see a successful resolution to his contract saga.
Son's new Spurs contract revealed
The South Korean star is set to be rewarded for his fine form
Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has approved a plan to hand Son Heung-Min a new contract worth £200,000 a week, reports Football Insider.
Spurs are eager to lock Son down beyond his current deal that runs until 2023, with talks on his new contract expected to be finalised by the end of the year.
Son's new deal will see him join Harry Kane as one of the club's highest earners.
Susaeta and Etxebarria set to join Macarthur
Former Athletic Club team-mates Markel Susaeta and Benat Etxebarria are set to reunite for Australian club Macarthur FC, according to El CORREO.
Both deals are expected to be announced in the coming days with Susaeta no stranger to the A-League having played for Melbourne City last season.
Alves Ibsen undergoing West Ham medical
Silkeborg centre-back Frederik Alves Ibsen is undergoing a medical at West Ham, claims Danish outlet BT.
The 20-year-old is expected to join the Hammers in January and will sign a contract until 2024.
Klopp backs Firmino as Jota brilliance raises questions
Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Diogo Jota after he helped Liverpool thrash Atalanta in the Champions League – but denied suggestions that the Portuguese star’s form could be bad news for Reds No.9 Roberto Firmino.
Jota was sensational as Klopp’s side ran riot in Bergamo on Tuesday evening, scoring a hat-trick as Liverpool took complete control of Group D.
The Reds can secure their passage to the knockout stage with a win over the Serie A side when the teams meet at Anfield later this month.
