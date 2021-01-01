Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Arsenal interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

2021-01-13T23:55:29Z

The Brazilian could compete with Bernd Leno for minutes

Arsenal are keen on a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, reports Sky Sports.

The Gunners are looking for an upgrade on backup Runar Alex Runarsson, who has struggled since joining in the summer.

Arsenal are hoping to land Neto in a loan deal with an option to purchase in the summer.

Tottenham could cancel Rose’s contract

2021-01-13T23:00:23Z

Tottenham could be set to cancel the contract of outcast defender Danny Rose, reports talkSPORT.

Rose has not played for Spurs this season after Jose Mourinho left the veteran out of his Premier League and Europa League squads.

Should Spurs cancel Rose's contract, the 30-year-old could join West Brom.

Saint-Etienne in talks over move for Zamalek star

2021-01-13T22:42:49Z

Saint-Etienne are in talks with Zamalek over a move for striker Mostafa Mohamed, according to Le10Sport.

Zamalek are demanding €5 million for the 23-year-old Egypt international, which could prove difficult for the cash-strapped Ligue 1 side.