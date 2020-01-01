Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea considering Dybala move

Barca looking to make further wage cuts
Barcelona are hoping to negotiate a further 30 per cent wage cut over the next week, reports SER Catalunya.
Reaching an agreement with the players looms as a difficult task and the club are reportedly hoping to secure lower annual salaries in exchange for longer contracts.
Chelsea considering Dybala move
The Blues are keeping a close eye on Serie A
Chelsea are showing "concrete" interest in making a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, claims Tutto Mercato Web.
The Argentine is in talks over signing a contract extension that would keep him in Turin until 2025 but the Blues are circling should Juve fail to lock him down.
The report also claims that Chelsea tried to sign Inter star Lautaro Martinez this summer but the player wasn't interested in the move.
Chelsea not in hunt for Haaland
Links between the Blues and the Norwegian prodigy have been shut down
never said 😄 I just said that Haaland will have a release clause and will be interested to see what happens on next summer. But I’ve never mentioned Chelsea.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2020
My news are free on my social media accounts and I NEVER mentioned Haaland to Chelsea :-)
Kazim-Richards on Derby's radar
Former Turkey international Colin Kazim-Richards has been training with Derby and the club is considering offering him a deal, claims the Daily Mail.
The Rams are desperate for attacking reinforcements and the 34-year-old is currently a free agent following a recent stint in Mexico with Pachuca.
Kolasinac offered to Roma
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has been offered to Roma, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The 27-year-old has lost his starting place at the Gunners and Roma are open to a potential loan move in January.
Higuain brothers savouring 'dream' reunion
"It was our dream to play together one day"- Federico Higuain is excited for his new chapter at #InterMiamiCF, joining his brother Gonzalo.— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 14, 2020
Zidane wanted to offload Jovic instead of me - Mayoral
Roma forward Borja Mayoral has suggested Zinedine Zidane wanted him to stay at Real Madrid and for Luka Jovic to instead be sold.
Mayoral was a bit-part player for Zidane in 2017-18 and spent the following two La Liga campaigns on loan with Levante, where he scored 14 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions.
He returned to Madrid for the start of this season and was brought on as a substitute in two league games but has since joined Roma on an initial two-year loan deal.