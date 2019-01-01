Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona move for unhappy Griezmann

David Beckham knows that landing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for InterMiami will not be easy to do, but he isn't giving up on trying to bring the best players in the world to his franchise.

The icon is now part-owener of Miami's MLS franchise, set to star play in 2020, and told reporters "you never know" when speaking about bringing two of the biggest stars in the world to the club.

"They're playing at such a high level that it's hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at," he told reporters. "But we will see. You never know what can happen in football."

