Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd prepared to lose Pogba on a free transfer

Newcastle scouted Leverkusen star Wirtz
Newcastle scouted Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz last weekend - according to BILD.
The Magpies sent club officials to watch the 18-year-old star in Leverkusen's 2-2 draw with Koln on Sunday.
If Wirtz continues on his current trajectory, Newcastle could bid for him next year, but Liverpool have also been linked with a move.
Arsenal interested in Zakaria (Sport Bild)
Gunners eyeing Gladbach star
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Sport Bild.
The 24-year-old will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, with his current contract due to expire next summer.
Arsenal would like to sign Zakaria on a free transfer, but will likely face competition for his signature from Juventus and Roma.
Bayern plotting Osimhen swoop
Bayern Munich are plotting a swoop for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old has made a blistering start to the season with the Italian giants, recording nine goals in 11 games.
Bayern could bid for Osimhen in the new year, but Napoli won't accept any offer lower than €100 million (£84m/$118m).
Liverpool lead race for Leeds star Phillips (The Daily Star)
England midfielder touted for Anfield switch
Liverpool are leading the race to sign Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips - according to The Daily Star.
Manchester United have also been linked with the 25-year-old, but he wouldn't want to move to Old Trafford due to the club's age-old rivalry with Leeds.
Liverpool would be Phillips first choice next destination, but he is still under contract at Leeds until 2024 and they have already opened talks over an extension.
Grand Rapids FC ceases operations
United States lower division side Grand Rapids FC has ceased operations, citing economic difficulties.
They were considered an early success story among smaller US teams before their recent downturn.
"Setbacks during the pandemic and several other significant financial challenges have led Grand Rapids FC to the difficult decision to disband the club," wrote the team in a statement.
Chicago Fire set head coach shortlist
The Chicago Fire have narrowed their coaching shortlist to three candidates, according to The Athletic.
They're set to interview LAFC assistant Ante Razov, Sporting Kansas City II head coach Paulo Nagamura and Columbus Crew assistant Ezra Hendrickson.
Diallo still interested in Feyenoord loan
Amad Diallo is still interested in going out on loan to Feyenoord, writes Feyenoord TM.
The Manchester United winger has not received desired playing time this year and could look to capitalise on the advances of his Dutch suitors.
Xavi must break Al Sadd contract to join Barca
There’s no announcement in place yet for Koeman replacement at Barcelona. It’s gonna take few hours while negotiations are ongoing for Xavi to leave Al Sadd & become the new manager. 🔴🇪🇸 #FCB #Xavi— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2021
Other candidates for Barça job also know Xavi is the favourite, as things stand. pic.twitter.com/1LaHsGkNDc
Barca sack Koeman & offer Xavi job
Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman following Wednesday's defeat at Rayo Vallecano, while Goal can confirm the role has now been offered to club legend Xavi.
The loss left Barcelona in ninth place in the La Liga table, having won just four of their opening 10 league games.
Man Utd prepared to lose Pogba on free (ESPN)
The Red Devils have accepted that a new contract is impossible
Manchester United are prepared to lose Paul Pogba next summer on a free with his contract set to expire, writes ESPN.
They've accepted a renewal is unlikely regardless of their results, though his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still said to be positive.
PSG join Raphinha chase
Paris Saint-Germain have joined the chase for breakout Brazilian star Raphinha, according to TEAMtalk.
The winger made his Selecao debut over the last international break and had four goal involvements in three appearances.
He's also impressed at Leeds, who have a hefty transfer fee waiting for them if they choose to sell.
Former Villa forward Gestede to Iranian club Esteghlal
🇮🇷 El @FcEsteghlal ha fichado al delantero beninés Rudy Gestede (33 | #Panetolikos) como agente libre. Firma por una temporada. pic.twitter.com/wHvW1BmUFL— Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) October 27, 2021