Transfer news and rumours LIVE: How Barca missed out on Rodrygo

Huge transfer and agent fees gave Madrid the upper hand

's bid to sign Rodrygo was thwarted by a board desperate to avoid a repeat of their failure to land Neymar, claims Sport.

Having missed out on the Santos wonderkid in 2013, Florentino Perez was determined never to be upstaged by Madrid's Clasico arch-rivals.

That led Madrid to pay out a combined €85 million (£73m/$94m) to Flamengo and Santos for Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in successive seasons, sums that Barca were not prepared to match.

Both youngsters' agents also received huge bonuses for signing with Madrid, in Rodrygo's case having already struck a verbal agreement with Barca in 2017.