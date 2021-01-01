Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba contract talks with Man Utd put on hold

Brendan Rodgers says he is hopeful that Youri Tielemans will sign a new contract.

The Belgian midfielder's current deal expires in 2023 and the club are trying to convince him to stay.

“Naturally it’s one the club will do everything they possibly can in order to keep Youri," Rodgers said.

“My focus is on making him the best player he can be. It’s between his representatives and the club and hopefully they will find a solution."